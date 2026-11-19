The MHRA has appointed Steven Davies of Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust as Chief Finance and Commercial Officer, the regulator said on Thursday.

Davies joins from his current post as Chief Financial and Investment Officer at the trust, which the MHRA described as one of the largest NHS organisations in the country.

He has worked in the NHS since starting the national finance graduate scheme in 2000. His 25 years of experience include Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, where he was Chief Financial Officer and Deputy Chief Executive.

At the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, he will lead financial management, major investments and the commercial plan as the agency delivers its 2030 Strategy.

Lawrence Tallon, the MHRA Chief Executive, said the strategy comes with “associated revenue streams and capital investments in tech and labs”. He said he looked forward to working with Davies to optimise the funding model for innovators using MHRA services, and to design a regulatory framework that encourages inward investment to the UK life sciences industry.

Professor Anthony Harnden, the MHRA Chair, said Davies’s financial leadership and commercial experience would help the agency keep delivering consistently high standards of performance as it accelerates approvals and responds swiftly to emerging risks.

The 2030 Strategy sets out a series of commitments.

One is a new higher value service option for medicine and medical product developers, which would fast-track the scientific advice service from 90 days to 45 days.

Another is a targeted voucher scheme to reduce regulatory barriers for UK start-ups and smaller companies.

The strategy also commits the agency to establishing a Centre for AI and Digital Health and to publishing an AI Medicines Development Action Plan in 2027.

Its stated mission, set out in the executive summary, is “Health and prosperity for all, through scientific excellence”.

The strategy has drawn support from industry. Richard Torbett, Chief Executive of the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI), said it was clear on speed, standards and how performance will be measured, with firm service guarantees.

The MHRA is responsible for regulating all medicines and medical devices in the UK, and is an executive agency of the Department of Health and Social Care.

Davies said he was joining at an important time and looked forward to working with colleagues and partners across the health and life sciences system. He said the aim was to make sure the MHRA has “the strong financial and commercial foundations it needs” to deliver the strategy.