The Office for National Statistics publishes its first estimate of October retail sales for Great Britain at 7:00am on Friday, after volumes fell 0.4 per cent in September.

The release gives a first estimate of retail sales in volume and value terms, both seasonally and non-seasonally adjusted. The underlying Retail Sales Index series covers Great Britain.

In September, ONS estimated that volumes fell 0.4 per cent, following a rise of 0.7 per cent in August. The August figure was revised up from a 0.5 per cent rise, and July’s fall of 0.4 per cent was revised up from 0.5 per cent.

ONS describes the index as providing “a timely indicator of economic performance and strength of consumer spending”.

Across the three months to September, volumes rose 0.7 per cent against April to June. Fuel sales recovered after a weak second quarter, and warm weather helped food and beverage sales.

Non-food stores’ volumes also fell 0.4 per cent on the month, and the fall in total sales was partly because of lower-than-usual clothing sales. Clothing and footwear stores and sports equipment stores fell, which retailers attributed to lower footfall and customers cutting back.

Online clothing retailers said autumn and winter ranges sold poorly because of unseasonably warm weather. The Met Office reported that September was the joint-fourth warmest on record.

Supermarket sales volumes also fell to slightly below June levels, after growth in July and August. Automotive fuel volumes rose in September despite continuing price increases, following a fall in August.

Online spending values fell 0.4 per cent in the month, after a 3.0 per cent rise in August, but were 6.8 per cent higher than in September 2025.

Total spend, in-store and online combined, rose 0.3 per cent, and the online share slipped from 28.9 per cent to 28.8 per cent.

The survey method draws on approximately 5,000 retailers out of a known population of about 200,000. That is 2.5 per cent of businesses by number, but approximately 75.7 per cent of known retail turnover.

Volume estimates are built by taking value estimates and removing the effect of price changes. Estimates for the latest month are provisional and subject to revision.

For September, the survey response rate was 59.1 per cent, which was 0.3 percentage points below the average of the past 12 months.

The figures are used by the Bank of England and HM Treasury, among others. They are accredited official statistics, independently reviewed by the Office for Statistics Regulation.

ONS is also reviewing the release times of market-sensitive statistics such as retail sales. A consultation on the impact of different release times closed on 30 October.

The July 2025 release was delayed from 22 August to 5 September because of an error in how survey reference periods were adjusted to calendar months. That error affected seasonally adjusted headline data from January to May 2025.

The next retail sales release is due on 18 December 2026.