The Department for Transport and Innovate UK announced on 17 November the winners of the First of a Kind 2026 rail competition, with 23 projects funded across eight industry challenges.

Winners receive money to develop novel technologies, working alongside rail industry challenge holders to develop, test and demonstrate their products. The challenges focus on economic growth, the experience of rail users with an emphasis on safety and reliability, and reducing the railway’s environmental impact.

Claire Spooner of Innovate UK said innovation is essential to “a railway that is more reliable, sustainable and responsive to the needs of passengers and industry”. She said the projects give an opportunity to test solutions in real-world settings.

Challenge 1, on safe concurrent high-speed rail installation in constrained environments, went to EARTEX (ZoneWarden), Distributed Analytics Solutions (TunnelGuard, a ground-air robotic safety twin for HS2 construction) and Geospatial Ventures (GeoShield).

Challenge 2 covers drone operations beyond visual line of sight. Proaptus, Digital & Future Technologies (CORSAIR) and ADJSOFT (VISTA) won funding for airspace awareness and tracking tools.

Challenge 3, on customer experience in isolated spaces, produced four winners. Sensing Feeling is developing AI-assisted reassurance, and the University of Huddersfield is working on AI-enabled passenger assistance and safety.

Innovation Factory (StationGuard) will use acoustic and visual AI to detect and deter railway infrastructure crime, and Purple Transform is behind Station Guardian. That project is funded by the Safer Streets mission, part of the UK Research and Innovation Research and Development Missions Accelerator Programme.

Challenge 4, a digital hazard log, went to Digital Transit (HazWatch), Basilicon Global (LANTERN) and AutomateX. LANTERN aims to turn static hazard logs into reusable, traceable safety assurance intelligence. Network Rail and Southern Renewals Enterprise are listed as stakeholders.

Three challenges concern structures and earthworks:

Challenge 5, scour risks: University of Surrey (B-PRISM), Vessel & Vector (DeepScour) and Future Travel Studio (Bridge Foundation Assessment Dashboard).

Challenge 6, rapid behaviour verification: Peak To Peak Measurement Solutions (MABEL), AtkinsRéalis UK, which will bring digital image correlation into Network Rail assessments, and TRL (SAIN, sonic analysis for bridge defects).

Challenge 7, green earthworks and biodiversity net gain: TrackGenesis (EcoRail Advisor) and Low Carbon Materials (Habitat Wall, net-zero precast retaining units for embankments).

Challenge 8 tackles rail adhesion through vegetation management. Rivelin Rail (Project Senescence), Treestock (LEAF) and Land Scripts (LeafSat) will build predictive and lineside risk tools for low-adhesion management.

Project outcomes will be shown through live demonstrations, which are meant to test how the technologies integrate into the railway and allow evaluation in operational environments.

The round opened on 11 May 2026 with £4.8 million of grant funding. Successful projects were due to start on 1 September 2026, after applications closed on 24 June 2026.

Rail Minister Lord Peter Hendy said at the launch that innovation is “central to bringing Britain’s railway into the 21st century”. This is the ninth round of the programme, which has run since 2017 and has been backed with £62.5 million of government funding to date.

A 2025 winner, Transmission Dynamics, developed roadside warning systems to prevent disruption after lorry strikes on low-clearance bridges and tunnels.

In trials in Northumberland, its detection system alerted Network Rail when a bridge was struck, so the team could assess damage quickly on the East Coast Main Line.