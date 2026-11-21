Environment Secretary Dame Angela Eagle announced £43 million for English farmers on Thursday, including £15 million for on-farm reservoirs and £28 million for soil and water innovation.

She made the announcement at the CLA Rural Business Conference in Westminster, after a summer of dry weather and wildfire that Defra said left many growers struggling.

Applications to the Water Management Grant open on 30 November and stay open for 12 weeks, to 23 February 2027. This is the third round of the grant, which supports on-farm reservoirs and water tanks.

The grant will not operate on a first-come, first-served basis, so an application submitted on the closing day has the same chance of funding as one submitted on the first day.

Growers can apply before planning and licensing permissions are fully in place, a change Defra said would cut red tape and speed up access to funding.

Gavin Lane, President of the CLA, said the organisation welcomed “this fund and the focused work Defra is doing to address the wider barriers to constructing farm reservoirs”, including planning requirements and abstraction licensing.

He added that the fund was “an important first step, but the scale of the challenge should not be underestimated”, and called for a longer-term government commitment to on-farm water storage.

Up to £28 million open for bids until 28 January 2027

The Farming Innovation Programme competition, called Healthy Soils and Water for a Sustainable Environment, opened on Thursday with up to £28 million available. Defra said it is the largest competition in the programme since it launched in October 2021.

It is delivered with Innovate UK and covers projects to improve soil health, water quality and environmental management in livestock and cropping systems on farms in England.

A project must be led by a UK-registered business and include at least one other business or research organisation. Total costs must be between £1 million and £5 million, and projects can run for up to 36 months.

Farmers, growers or foresters must be involved throughout. The window closes at 11am on 28 January 2027, and every project must start by 1 August 2027.

Applicants invited to interview will be told on 31 March 2027. Interview panels run from 3 May to 23 May, and successful applicants will be informed on 27 May.

An earlier nutrient management competition, opened in 2024, awarded more than £15 million. One project, ElentecBioAg, received over £800,000 to develop technology that turns dairy cow slurry into fertiliser nutrients farmers can use or sell.

17,146 SFI agreements offered as first-come rule ends in 2027

Ministers have also launched a Fertiliser Sustainability and Resilience Plan for England and are inviting experts to contribute. Defra said the UK remains reliant on imports for its fertiliser, and a full plan is due in the spring.

Ministers confirmed that the Sustainable Farming Incentive will move away from first-come, first-served applications in 2027. Defra is exploring alternatives with the sector.

As of 18 November, 17,146 agreements had been offered from 18,882 applications to the 2026 version of the scheme, or 90.8 per cent.

Defra also raised some moorland payment rates in the 2024 version of the scheme. Moderate livestock grazing on moorland rises from £20 to £35 a hectare, and payments will be backdated and adjusted automatically.

A trial that began in November lets farmers on common land such as Dartmoor, previously ineligible, join Countryside Stewardship Higher Tier schemes.

Rural England is home to 9.7 million people, 17 per cent of the population in 2024, Defra said.