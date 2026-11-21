The UK and EU agreed a food and farming trade deal on Friday that removes routine border checks and export certificates, with the Government saying it could add up to £5.1 billion a year to the economy.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said the Prime Minister struck the sanitary and phytosanitary agreement at the EU-UK Summit in Brussels on 20 November.

The agreement will apply from 1 March 2028, subject to UK and EU procedures, with targeted transition arrangements in limited areas.

Defra put the value at up to £5.1 billion a year compared with projected levels in 2040, raising UK GDP by up to 0.14 per cent.

Up to £200 saved per export certificate

Export Health Certificates will no longer be needed for goods moving between Great Britain and the EU, saving businesses up to £200 per certificate.

Phytosanitary certificates will also go, saving around £25 per certificate and at least £127.60 per load in inspection fees.

Checks at the border on goods such as dairy, fish and meat will be eliminated, and certificates of inspection for organic products will be dropped.

Products that have been barred from the EU market, including fresh sausages, fresh burgers, seed potatoes and molluscs, will be able to be sold there again.

Defra said the change could raise major agricultural exports from the UK to the EU by around 16 per cent.

The department said UK agrifood exports to the EU have fallen by 32.5 per cent since 2019, and separately that food and drink exports have dropped by around a quarter in real terms since 2018.

The EU accounted for 58 per cent of UK agri-food exports and 69 per cent of imports in 2025.

Defra said the agreement is expected to help put downward pressure on food price inflation. Environment Secretary Dame Angela Eagle said the deal “will help shoppers by relieving pressure on their food bill”. The department did not give a figure for the effect on prices.

For travellers, a multiuse pet passport will replace an animal health certificate for each trip to the EU.

For most agri-food goods, plants and agricultural machinery moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, regulatory certificates, routine checks and extra paperwork will no longer be required.

The Plant Health Label Scheme will end, and the Retail Movement Scheme will stay only for goods under transition arrangements.

Pesticide users get 9 to 21 months to use up stocks

The price of the deal is dynamic alignment: the UK and EU will apply the same rules at the same time on an ongoing basis, with the UK given an early decision-shaping role on rules in development.

The shared area covers animal health, plant health, food and feed safety, animal welfare, labelling, organics and pesticides. It excludes wine and spirits.

The UK keeps its ban on exporting livestock and horses for fattening or slaughter outside the British Islands.

England’s precision breeding framework stays until July 2028, when the EU’s genomic technique framework for plants takes effect, and products can be marketed under it until October 2029.

Goods already on the Great Britain market when the deal applies can still be sold there even if they do not meet EU rules.

Pesticide users get between 9 and 21 months for final use-up, depending on the product. Assam tea imports under current Great Britain residue rules can continue for a further 12 months. Organic poultry housing and egg production get a 12-month transition.

Defra said animal welfare and biosecurity protections will remain, with real-time information on emerging risks, and that the UK keeps the power to act where there is a clear biosecurity threat.

Morrisons and wholesalers respond to deal due from 1 March 2028

James Bielby, chief executive of Food and Drink Wholesale UK, said the deal is “a major step towards removing the paperwork, certification and border checks that have driven up costs”.

Rami Baitieh, chief executive of Morrisons, said the industry now needs to work with the Government to “navigate the regulatory alignment necessary to unlock these benefits”.

Businesses are encouraged to start preparing by reading the Government’s guidance on the agreement and signing up for updates, and the Government said it will legislate for early access to some EU food and feed authorisations. The announcement came in Defra’s account of the deal.