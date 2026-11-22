The government published the first AI guidance for social care in England on Friday, citing a 63 per cent fall in administrative time in a Swindon pilot.

The Department of Health and Social Care said it is the first cross-sector guidance on the use of artificial intelligence in children’s and adult social care.

The guidance is non-statutory and applies to England. It sets out the position of the Department for Education and the Department of Health and Social Care.

It is primarily aimed at local authorities providing children’s and adults’ social care. The departments said its principles will also apply to other organisations providing social care and related services.

The guidance is presented as a single national reference point for leaders, practitioners and sector organisations. It sets out principles on governance, accountability, data protection and professional oversight, alongside practical advice.

The department said this should bring better consistency in how AI is adopted across the sector and reduce variation in approach.

The uses it lists include transcribing and summarising case notes, translating information, searching complex case histories and identifying gaps in support.

The department said a pilot in Swindon Borough Council’s adult social care used an AI tool to support social workers and cut administrative time by 63 per cent.

In the same pilot, the average time to complete a Care Act assessment conversation fell from 1.5 hours to 30 minutes. The time to write up assessments fell from 4 hours to 1.5 hours.

The department said the tool had been particularly beneficial for colleagues with visual impairments and those whose first language is not English.

It also pointed to Peterborough council, where staff developed an assistant called Hey Geraldine, drawing on the knowledge of an experienced occupational therapist. The assistant answered more than 1,200 questions and saved around 15 minutes per interaction.

Alison McGovern, Minister of State for Social Care and Mental Health, said: “The administrative load and endless paperwork in social care can all too often take the focus away from patients.”

Josh MacAlister, the Children and Families Minister, said the best children’s social work is built on relationships. He said: “No technology can replace the knowledge and skill of a brilliant social worker, but by taking away some of the admin, AI can free them up to put those skills where they matter most.”

Sara McClinton, Chief Social Worker at the Department of Health and Social Care, said the guidance would help the sector take up the opportunities “safely, responsibly and with confidence”.

Isabelle Trowler, Chief Social Worker at the Department for Education, said the guidance was an important step towards safe use of AI while keeping practitioners and their professional judgement central. She said: “Organisations must take responsibility for governing, implementing and supporting its use.”

4 in 5 care providers now use digital records

The department linked the guidance to wider digitisation. It said 4 in 5 care providers are now using digital social care records, helping almost 90 per cent of people who draw on care.

It said this is delivering millions more caring hours and cutting paper records, repeated conversations, errors and inaccuracies.

The government aims for all care providers to be fully digitised by the end of this Parliament.

The guidance says it is intended to lay the foundations for AI use, and the departments anticipate that additional resources and support will build on it in future.