The Competition and Markets Authority said on Friday it wants Citizens Advice and Consumer Scotland to align complaint codes, cover fake reviews and weigh an AI harm code.

The proposals are contained in its replies to consultations, not in a decision. Citizens Advice and Consumer Scotland each sought views on the coding structures they use to categorise records of contacts with consumers. The pre-defined codes let partner organisations identify common issues.

The CMA responded both as a user of the data and as the UK’s principal competition and consumer protection authority.

It welcomed the reviews and said there were balances to be struck, for example in ensuring coding reflects current consumer patterns while keeping some continuity for legacy reporting.

It also said any greater detail in the coding that helps analysis should be weighed against the need for it to be manageable for advice providers.

It supports removing redundant codes and considering a limited number of additions, and has not set out individual inclusions or exclusions beyond a few specific points.

On alignment, the CMA said coding and categorisation should match where that makes sense for each organisation. Harmonised codes would let it make comparisons and spot trends across the UK, and would help joined-up consumer policy, government priorities and enforcement.

In its response to Citizens Advice, dated 30 October 2026, the CMA noted that the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act 2024 banned fake reviews. That ban is not currently reflected in the complaints coding, beyond misleading claims and omissions, and it proposed an amendment.

On artificial intelligence, the CMA said identifying harms was challenging because familiar harms were likely to appear in an evolving way. One example given was an AI service wrongly telling a customer they were not entitled to a refund.

It acknowledged that separately flagging AI involvement in a complaint might prove impractical. On balance, it said, a new complaint code for “AI-linked loss or harm” could be considered, though the issue was likely to benefit from further development.

It also suggested a new product code for AI Tools in the communication and technology section.

The CMA said its present analysis relies on manual downloads that are “unnecessarily time consuming” and potentially unreliable. It welcomed an application programming interface, or API, workstream so that it and other partners could work with the data more easily, and offered to contribute user requirements and support testing.

Its response to Consumer Scotland, also dated 30 October 2026, differs in places. It said CMA access to the underlying data had been on hold, though it still considered it could offer valuable insight.

The CMA noted that the Scottish coding structure had evolved over time and now differs from the England and Wales structure.

It encouraged Consumer Scotland to consider at least high-level structural integration while keeping a level of detail appropriate to Scottish consumers and the partners that support them.

The fake reviews and AI proposals in the Scottish reply are made subject to that reassessment of the structure.

On data access, the CMA said its understanding was that no API workstream was currently under way for the Scottish data. It said it would be ready to contribute user requirements and support testing should one develop.