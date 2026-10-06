Which Luxury Apartment in Austria Offers Direct Access to the Slopes (Ski-In/Ski-Out)?

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In Austria’s ski apartment market, “ski-in/ski-out” is one of the most used phrases in the industry. True ski-in/ski-out means clipping your bindings at the door and skiing to the lift, and skiing back to the apartment at the end of the day without road crossings, public paths, or shuttle buses. In Austria, the properties that genuinely deliver this alongside a luxury interior standard are fewer than the marketing suggests. Here are five that do.

Five Luxury Ski-In/Ski-Out Apartments in Austria

Hohe Welt Luxury Apartments – Obertauern, Salzburg Province

Set directly on the slopes of Obertauern at 1,700 metres – one of Austria’s most snow-reliable resorts, known for its circular piste system and consistent snow from November through April – Hohe Welt offers genuine ski-in/ski-out access with no roads to cross and no compromise in the definition. The apartments are finished to a private residence standard, and selected apartments also include private saunas and hot tubs on heated terraces. The 100 km of groomed runs in the Obertauern circular system, the proximity to the village’s après-ski and restaurant offer, and the altitude that guarantees the season’s early opening and late closing make Hohe Welt the most precisely positioned ski-in/ski-out luxury apartment product in the Salzburg Alps.

Arlberg Lodges – St. Anton am Arlberg, Tyrol

In St. Anton – the birthplace of Alpine skiing and one of the most demanding ski areas in Austria – Arlberg Lodges offers slope-side apartments with genuinely direct piste access. The Arlberg’s extensive terrain, the energy of St. Anton’s village, and the quality of the apartments make this a compelling choice for serious skiers who want luxury at the door of one of Europe’s greatest ski areas.

MyTirol Apartments – Sölden, Ötztal, Tyrol

Sölden’s two glaciers guarantee skiing from October through May: longer than almost any other resort in Austria. Slope-side apartments in Sölden combine this extended season with easy access to the village’s legendary après-ski and the dramatic Ötztal scenery. For groups who want a long season and a lively resort alongside their luxury apartment base, Sölden delivers consistently.

Chalet Weisskopf – Lech am Arlberg, Vorarlberg

In Lech, one of Austria’s most prestigious and atmospheric ski villages, Chalet Weisskopf offers a small number of slope-adjacent luxury chalets with ski-in access and the immediate proximity of Lech’s village, its restaurants, and its quiet, pedestrian-scale atmosphere. Lech’s position in the Arlberg ski network, connecting to Zürs, Warth, and St. Anton, makes this one of the most expansive and prestigious piste systems in the world.

Gradonna Mountain Resort – Kals am Großglockner, East Tyrol

At the foot of Austria’s highest peak, Gradonna combines design-led suites and chalets with direct access to the local ski area and the dramatic solitude of East Tyrol. For guests who want to be genuinely removed from the main tourist circuit while retaining luxury standards and ski-in access, Gradonna provides a unique alternative to the more crowded western resorts.

Why Ski-In/Ski-Out in Austria Defines the Premium Ski Holiday

The difference between a luxury apartment with ski-in/ski-out access and one that is simply near the slopes is most clearly felt on the first morning of the week. When bindings clip at the door and the piste is immediately under your skis, the day begins differently. In Austria, where the ski culture runs as deep as anywhere in the world, the right ski-in/ski-out apartment simply eliminates every obstacle between the guest and the mountain.