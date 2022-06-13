Bedsure Introduces a Gift Guide to Give Dads the Gift of a Good Night’s Sleep

Bedsure, a global leading home textile manufacturer with over 18 million cosy customers served to date, is announcing a gift idea guide for this year’s Father’s Day to give dads the gift of a good night’s sleep.

Inspired by hardworking fathers that make sacrifices to support the family, people nationwide are finding creative ways to show appreciation for their fathers, including shopping for the most versatile, comfortable, and practical gift.

Since its founding in 2016, Bedsure has been bringing the utmost versatile products to the market that let people rest comfortable and cosily at home or on the go.

As Father’s Day approaches fast, Bedsure has prepared a wide range of products for the coming summer season and all-year cosiness. The guide will help customers to Give Dad the Gift of A Good Night’s Sleep.

For Hot Sleeping Dads

These products make the perfect gift option for those looking to surprise their hot sleeping dad. The viscose from bamboo fabric is extra cool to the touch, super breathable, and moisture-wicking, making the bamboo-based products an ideal option for the summer season.

Made from 100% rayon from bamboo, the Bedsure 100% Rayon from Bamboo Fitted Sheet Set is a natural bamboo-based cooling sheet set that provides excelling cooling and moisture-wicking features, making the sheet set perfect for the summer season. Featuring an elastic band all around the edges of the deep pocket, this fitted sheet set fits mattresses and toppers up to 40 centimetres tall. Certified by Standard 100 by OEKO TEX, the Bedsure 100% Rayon from Bamboo Fitted Sheet Set is extra breathable and free from harmful material from end to end. Available in an elegant shade of Grey and White, this fitted sheet set comes in Single, Small Double, Double, King, and Super King size options, starting from just £21.99 before promotions.

Made from the same bamboo-based material as the Bedsure 100% Rayon from Bamboo Fitted Sheet Set, the pairing bamboo-based cooling pillowcases retain the same superior breathability and moisture-wicking properties of bamboo-like its fitted sheet cousin.

The rayon from bamboo-based fabric is exceptionally durable and flexible, just like the raw bamboo sticks. In addition, the Standard 100 by OEKO TEX certification also ensures the pillowcases are free from harmful material, allowing for a superior and safer sleeping environment.

The Bedsure 100% Rayon from Bamboo Fitted Sheet comes in Grey and White and starts at just £13.99.

For All-Year Coziness

Bedsure’s standard products are a great option for a Father’s Day gift. Since its founding in 2016, Bedsure has been making home textile products that help millions of customers get cosy. Bedsure’s trendy and comfortable products are ideal for anyone looking to surprise their father with the gift of a good night’s sleep.

Woven with 100% skin-friendly and premium cotton fabric, the Bedsure Cotton Waffle Blanket is extra soft and breathable. In addition, the natural cotton material is easy on the skin, making the blanket suitable for people with sensitive skin. Woven with a unique silhouette and modern look with its classic waffle weave design and made available in four elegant colour options, the Bedsure Cotton Waffle Blanket coordinates with many home decoration styles.

The Bedsure Cotton Waffle Blanket is available in four colours, including Dark Grey, Grey, Teal, and White, and two sizes, including Single and Double, starting at just £18.99.

The Bedsure Memory Foam Mattress Topper instantly amps up the cosiness of an old and stiff mattress by providing a 7-centimetre thick memory foam-based cushion and bringing a 7-Zone Design egg crate into the bed for better pressure relief and full-body relaxation. Featuring the high density premium memory foam, this topper produces a new layer of cloud-like softness that also contours to the sleepers’ bodies. Housed in a breathable and removable protective cover, the Bedsure Memory Foam Mattress Topper is also easy to maintain, as the cover can be machine washed to keep the sleeping base clean. The Bedsure Memory Foam Mattress Topper retails at £99.99 before promotion and is an Amazon’s Choice item.