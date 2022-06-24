CAST OF THRILLER LIVE AND SIEDAH GARRETT RECORD ‘MAN IN THE MIRROR’ IN AID OF DEC UKRAINE HUMANITARIAN APPEAL

VIDEO TO BE RELEASED ON THE 13th ANNIVERSARY OF MICHAEL JACKSON’S PASSING



To help support Ukrainian refugees, the cast of the hit West End stage show, Thriller Live, have joined together with Grammy Award winning singer and songwriter, Siedah Garrett, to record a cover of ‘Man In The Mirror’ – the social justice anthem made famous by Michael Jackson, whom Siedah originally wrote the song for, alongside Glen Ballard.

More than 13 million people have fled their homes to escape the war in Ukraine. Leaving behind jobs, belongings and loved ones, they need shelter, food and water. All proceeds from the single will be donated to the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

Siedah said, “When Glen Ballard and I wrote the song ‘Man In The Mirror’ for Michael Jackson, we had no idea that it would become such an important anthem, to inspire people the world over, encouraging each and every one of us to make this world a better place, starting with ourselves.”

She continued, “That’s why I’m so excited to join the cast members of the hit musical ‘Thriller Live’ in performing and recording a new version of the song to help raise funds for those courageous refugees in the war in Ukraine. Our hearts go out to you.”

A video for the song will be released on the 25th of June, the 13th anniversary of Michael Jackson’s passing – https://youtu.be/Gu-JkfecWhg

Adrian Grant, who coordinated the single release and worked with Michael Jackson for over 20-years, said, “This is something Michael definitely would have supported. He always stood up against war and promoted peace through his music and humanitarian efforts.”

Cast members of Thriller Live will be performing the single live, alongside The London Community Gospel Choir at Madame Tussauds on the day of release at a special Michael Jackson Birthday Celebration in support of the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. For more info visit – www.mjday30.com

‘Man In The Mirror’ written by Siedah Garrett and Glen Ballard

Cover arrangement & orchestration by John Maher / Video Edited by MiG Ayesha

Released by Baronet Entertainment © 2022

For more information about the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal visit: