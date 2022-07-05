The Best Value Hotels & Resorts in Orlando

Orlando has many hotel and resort options to accommodate every preference, personality, and budget. Unless you have your heart set on utter luxury during a vacation to The City Beautiful, you will likely want to receive as much bang for your buck as possible.

If this is the case, you’ll be pleased to learn you can choose from many affordable accommodations that provide exceptional amenities and experiences. Learn about the best value hotels and resorts in Orlando.

Source: Instagram, posted on September 19th, 2021, Westgate Resorts’ official profile.

Westgate Town Center Resort

Value-for-money experiences are available in their bucketload at Westgate Town Center Resort. Expect a thrilling pirate-themed water park, many outdoor pools, various dining options, and fantastic activities to enjoy alone or with your loved ones.

You’ll start making memories at Westgate Town Center Resort as soon as you arrive. When you’re not wowed by the spacious, fully furnished studio to four-bedroom villas with all the comforts of home, you’ll want to explore the many onsite amenities.

Top of your list will be Shipwreck Island Water Park, which features exciting water slides, palm trees with jetted fountains, a splash pad, and a lazy river. The crown jewel is Black Beard’s Pirate Ship that drops gallons of water onto guests. It’s bound to fill small and big kids with anticipation.

If spacious villas for all group sizes and a cool waterpark aren’t enough to convince you, learn about the many activities available at the family-friendly resort. For instance, you can enjoy a relaxed bicycle ride with your loved ones, challenge them to a basketball game or tennis match, or play fun titles together in the game room. If this sounds perfect, visit westgateresorts.com to learn about Westgate Town Center Resort and many more accommodation options in Orlando.

Source: Instagram, posted on June 24th, 2022, Holiday Inn Orlando’s official profile.

Holiday Inn Orlando – Disney Springs Area

The 323-room Holiday Inn Orlando – Disney Springs Area is a great value hotel that’s a short distance from Walt Disney World Resort and Disney Springs. It offers large pools, fun outdoor activities, and an inviting restaurant that allows kids 11 and under to eat for free.

Holiday Inn Orlando will likely tick every box when searching for a value for money accommodation in the city. The contemporary rooms feature a kitchenette, a private bathroom, and a flat-screen TV with premium channels. Plus, guests can enjoy a swim in two outdoor pools or an indoor pool, pump some iron at the fitness center, or play various games in the outdoor activity area, such as ping pong, hopscotch, and corn hole.

Whenever your stomach starts to rumble, you can enjoy breakfast, lunch, or dinner from Palm Breeze Restaurant and Lounge, or you can pick up pastries, sandwiches and snacks at Grab and Go. Plus, four children who are aged 11 or younger can eat for free all day long. When you’re ready to venture outside the modern hotel, you can hop onto an hourly shuttle to all four Walt Disney World Resort theme parks.

Source: Instagram, posted on November 23rd, 2021, Walt Disney World Resort’s official profile.

Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Take a step back in time at the nostalgic Disney’s Pop Century Resort, which salutes products, phrases, and dances from the 1960s to 1990s, including Play-Doh and the Rubik’s Cube.

If you would love to stay at an official Disney resort on a tight budget, look no further than Disney’s Pop Century Resort. The popular accommodation celebrates popular toys, fashions, dances, and catchphrases throughout the decades that will fill you with nostalgia. You’ll be transported back in time at the sight of Rubik’s Cubes, Play-Doh, yo-yos, and rollerblades.

The Disney-inspired guestrooms will delight young and old, and there are many opportunities to have fun with your loved ones at the resort. For instance, you can watch a Disney movie under the stars, grab a bite to eat at the food court, and splash around in a themed pool with water jets. Once you’re ready to visit the Walt Disney World Resort theme parks, you can step onto the Skyliner. The new gondola system will provide a birds-eye view of the area as it whisks you off to Epcot or Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Source: Instagram, posted on June 23rd, 2022, Universal Orlando Resort’s official profile.

Liki Tiki Village by Diamond Resorts

The 638-room Liki Tiki Village provides low-cost accommodation, a convenient location to the best theme parks, and the fun Liki Tiki Lagoon that features exhilarating water slides, a fun toddler area, and an impressive erupting water volcano.

Liki Tiki Village will provide an affordable home-away-from-home during a trip to Orlando. Most spacious suites feature many comforts you’d want when relaxing in your accommodation, such as a living room, partial or full kitchen, a dining area, and a private bedroom and bathroom.

After a good night’s rest, you can start the day off right with breakfast at Shipwreck Sally’s. You can then splash about in the Liki Tiki Lagoon, which features five waterslides, spouting tiki heads, a toddler area, and an erupting water volcano. Also, the resort is minutes away from the best attractions in O-Town, such as Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, and SeaWorld Orlando.

Source: Instagram, posted on June 30th, 2022, Rosen Inn Lake Buena Vista’s official profile.

Rosen Inn Lake Buena Vista

Have fun for the fraction of most accommodation prices at Rosen Inn Lake Buena Vista. There are plenty of opportunities to relax, swim, and have fun in between visiting Disney’s theme parks and many more nearby attractions.

Affordability and fun combine at Rosen Inn Lake Buena Vista, which is a Walt Disney World Good Neighbor Hotel. The AAA 3 diamond-approved resort provides a comfortable, convenient stay that won’t obliterate your travel budget.

Following a day of endless fun at one of the Walt Disney World theme parks, which are two miles away, you can rest your body on a Simmons Beautyrest® pillow-top mattress while watching a movie on a 43-inch flat-panel HDTV with premium and HD channels.

When your stomach starts to rumble, grab a snack from the compact fridge or visit the Boardwalk Buffet Restaurant that serves a delicious breakfast buffet. Plus, your kids can fuel up for the day for free. If you’re hungry throughout the day, grab a quick bite to eat at the Lite Bite Mini-Market & Deli or sit down for dinner at Comfort Zone Bar & Grille.

The family-friendly resort provides many things to do to keep all ages occupied, such as two seasonally heated swimming pools, Ozzie’s Splash Zone, an outdoor playground, a 24-hour video arcade room, and free Wi-Fi.

Source: Instagram, posted on April 21st, 2022, Avanti Resort’s official profile.

Avanti International Resort

Don’t waste one second of your vacation and stay at the reasonably priced Avanti International Resort in the heart of International Drive. You can kick back each day in a comfortable, chic room or suite and enjoy many onsite amenities, including a large pool, an arcade, and volleyball.

Avanti International Resort is an example of the best of Florida, offering affordable accommodation, bags of fun, and good food and drink. Located in the heart of International Drive, the best attractions, dining options, and entertainment will be at your fingertips throughout your stay.

Yet, you might not want to step one foot outside the resort once you arrive, as it provides an extensive array of amenities to keep guests busy. For example, you can float under the sun in a large relaxing pool, chill out in a hot tub, play a game of volleyball or shuffleboard, or master video games at an arcade.

There’s no reason to feel hungry inside the resort, as you will have many dining options to choose from throughout your stay. For example, grab a delicious breakfast each morning at The Café & Marketplace that provides delicious dishes, such as vanilla and cinnamon French toast or a scrumptious breakfast burrito. You can even wake yourself up with a fresh cup of Starbucks coffee. Plus, you can enjoy a lite bite and a refreshing drink at the poolside bar or order room service to your guestroom after a tiring day of swimming or exploring a nearby theme park.

Source: Instagram, posted on September 24th, 2021, Aloft International Drive’s official profile.

Aloft Orlando International Drive

Aloft Orlando International Drive provides every guest with a contemporary stay in the beating heart of Orlando. You’ll be a stone’s throw from the city’s best restaurants, entertainment venues, and theme parks.

There is no need to compromise on quality when searching for low-cost accommodation in Orlando, as there are many options in the city. One smart choice is the trendy, tech-forward Aloft Orlando International Drive, which is steps away from SeaWorld Orlando, Discovery Cove, and Aquatica. Plus, Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort are a short drive from the value hotel.

It’s an affordable choice for couples or groups of friends looking for a laidback spot to relax and have fun after an exciting day at the theme parks or attractions. For example, you can socialize at the W XYZ Lounge or Re:Mix lounge, or grab a bite to eat at the 24-hour Re:Fuel by Aloft.

As your muscles might ache after many hours on your feet at the nearby theme parks, you will likely want to rest your body in a comfortable guest room or suite, which is what you’ll find at this hotel. It features an ultra-soft, signature pillow-top bed, and you can wash off the day in a walk-in shower. Also, catch up with loved ones, browse the internet, or send vacation photos and videos to the cloud thanks to the free Wi-Fi across the resort.