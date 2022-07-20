Survey of 65,000 Students Recognises UK & Europe’s Best Student Accommodation

The Finalists for the Global Student Living Awards across the UK & Ireland and European markets are announced today.

The Awards are based exclusively on direct feedback from over 65,000 students surveyed about their experience, making them uniquely credible and highly prized industry accolades.

Finalists are named across 14 categories in the UK & Ireland, and 12 categories in Europe. Winners will be announced on-stage in front of hundreds of student accommodation investors, developers, operators and universities at GSL Live ’22 on 20th October 2022.

“We’re delighted to be able to expand our Awards programme from the UK & Ireland into Europe for the first time this year. Despite increasing efforts to attract and retain the brightest international students, most European universities remain stubbornly ‘hands off’ about actually housing them. As a result, it falls largely to the private sector working with local government to fill the gaps. These Awards are therefore vital to recognise excellence and further encourage the investment needed to deliver the safe and vibrant communities that students deserve.” – Tim Daplyn, Founder & CEO, Global Student Living.



The Categories and Finalists will be published at The Categories and Finalists will be published at https://gsl.news/awards at the embargo date, and are listed below in full:



Best University HousingUK & Ireland

– Edge Hill University

– Queen Margaret University

– Ulster University

– Student Living at the University of Derby

– University of Liverpool

Best Private HousingUK & Ireland

– Aparto

– Fresh

– Host

– Prestige Student Living

– Prime Student Living

– Livensa Living

– Resa

– Smart Studios

– Xior Student Housing

Best Customer Service



UK & Ireland

– CODE Student Accommodation

– Fresh

– LIV Student

– Queen Margaret University

– MILESTONE

– Neon Wood

– Smart Studios

– THE FIZZ



Best Value for Money



UK & Ireland

– Bangor University

– Digs

– Edge Hill University

– Hello Student

– Prime Student Living

– Livensa Living

– Staytoo

– Student Depot

– Xior Student Housing



Best Student Wellbeing



UK & Ireland

– Abodus Student Living

– CODE Student Accommodation

– Fresh

– Hello Student

– Study Inn

– CX Student

– Livensa Living

– Neon Wood

– Xior Student



Best Learning Environment



UK & Ireland

– Amnis House, Cork (Yugo)

– Dean Street Works, Bristol (Prestige Student Living)

– Eden Square, Coventry (Fresh)

– Farmers Hall Lodge, Aberdeen (Unite Students)

– The Coal Yard, York (CRM Students)

– BaseCamp Katowice, Poland

– Neon Wood Frankfurt Riedberg, Germany

– Residencia Oviedo Aller, Spain (Yugo)

– Residencia Platina Salamanca, Spain (Yugo)

– Residencia Universitaria San Mamés, Spain (Resa)

Best Individual PropertyUK & Ireland

– Woodside House, Glasgow (Fresh)

– Hyndland House, Glasgow (Derwent Students)

– Canal Point, Edinburgh (Yugo)

– The Combworks, Aberdeen (aparto)

– The Frontage, Nottingham (Hello Student)

– CX Rome Student Place, Italy

– LIV Student Granada, Spain

– Residencia Universitaria Lope de Vega, Spain (Yugo)

– Residencia Universitaria San Mamés, Spain (Resa)

– The Student Hotel Amsterdam City, Netherlands

Best Student Broadband



UK & Ireland

– Derwent Students

– Keele University

– Lancaster University

– Prime Student Living

– University of Strathclyde

– Livensa Living

– Neon Wood

– Staytoo

– The Student Hotel



Best Booking Experience



UK & Ireland

– Lancaster University

– Leeds Trinity University

– Queen Margaret University

– Ulster University

– Student Living at the University of Derby

– Neon Wood

– Nido Student

– Resa

– The Student Hotel



Best Moving In Experience



UK & Ireland

– Edge Hill University

– Queen Margaret University

– St Mary’s University, Twickenham

– Yugo

– Student Living at the University of Derby

– CX Student

– MILESTONE

– Neon Wood

– Smart Studios





Best Student Community



UK & Ireland

– Cardiff Metropolitan University

– Manchester Metropolitan University

– Queen Margaret University

– Ulster University

– CX Students

– LIV Student

– Livensa Living

– MILESTONE

– Student Depot





Best Specialist Housing



UK & Ireland

– Devonport House, London (University of Greenwich)

– Goodenough College, London

– Harbour Court, Bristol (Abodus Student Living)

– International Students House, London

– Maclay Residences, Glasgow (University of Glasgow)

Best Environmental Management



UK & Ireland

– Aparto

– Bangor University

– Fresh

– Queen Margaret University

– University of East Anglia

– Neon Wood

– Nido Student

– Staytoo

– The Student Hotel





Best Small Operator



UK & Ireland

– CODE Student Accommodation

– LIV Student

– Luxury Student Homes

– Nurtur Student Living

– Study Inn

– LIV Student

– Neon Wood

– StudentVille