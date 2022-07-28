Most people who visit Florida wonder what Orlando has to offer other than its theme parks. After all, most tourists are in search of cultural or Floridian things to do. There are plenty of options, including the springs and historical forts.

But if you wish for something thrilling, then airboat rides are your best option. You don’t need to go to the Everglades to enjoy this fun-filled adventure. You can have the adventure of your lifetime near Orlando, Florida. This article will tell you why you should go on an airboat ride in Florida. It will also provide you with a list of the best airboat rides near Orlando.

Most Popular and Best Airboat Rides Near Orlando

Florida is home to some of the most scenic wetlands in America. This is where Florida’s famous wildlife like alligators, manatees, and roseate spoonbills coexist.

Orlando airboat rides are the best way to experience Central Florida. It will give you a chance to trek through a nature preserve that’s home to animals and plants. You can zoom across marshes, mangroves, and lakes on an airboat tour.

If you’re wondering, what is the best time of the year to go on an airboat ride? When it comes to airboat tours, cooler temperatures are usually the preferred times to go. This means, during winter. You see, you have a greater chance to see plenty of alligators during winter. The summer is hot so most of them are hiding in the shade. But luckily airboat rides in Orlando operate year-round.

As for the best time of day, there is no bad time of day to go on an airboat ride. Especially when the weather is nice. If you wish to see alligators, your best option is to go around dawn or dusk. That’s when they are most active. But you will still be able to see them sunning on the banks of the shore whenever the sun is out. Only if it isn’t too hot.

Here are some of the most popular and best airboat rides near Orlando:

Airboat Rides at Midway

This airboat ride is around 30 minutes away from Orlando. This rustic non-commercialized tour takes you deep into the St. John’s River’s backwoods. The guides on these airboat tours grew up on the water and are knowledgeable. These make them perfect to educate the riders about the area’s ecosystem and wildlife. During the ride, you will get to see alligators and plenty of bald eagles. You can even sip on a beer while waiting for your ride.

Lone Cabbage Twister Airboat Rides

This airboat ride is about 30 minutes away from Orlando. The Twister Airboat Rides operate from the Lone Cabbage. It is a lesser-known spot that locals frequent with guests. But it’s airboat rides are as thrilling as the others. Take note that the body of water, the Indian River, is much denser. As such, once you are on the water, it does not feel quite as remote as Midway.

You can also dine and watch the alligators from the deck. Often, they are even right there waiting. If you feel adventurous and brave, you can try eating some fried gator.

Central Florida Airboat Rides and Tours

This airboat tour is a great option for people heading to Cocoa who want to take in some nature. The tours are operating from the Lake Florence Boat Ramp in Cocoa, Florida. This airboat tour uses smaller boats that only accommodate six persons. This almost guarantees you a private tour. Moreover, with a smaller airboat, it is easier to navigate unreachable backwood areas. This is where you will get up close and personal with alligators.

Airboat Rides at Westgate River Ranch

This 40-minute-long airboat ride is only an hour south of Orlando. This boat ride allows you to glimpse Florida’s diverse wildlife. These include alligators, turtles, and bald eagles. The Westgate River Ranch also has glamping opportunities, including 35-foot-tall Luxe Teepees. You can even take advantage of the onsite amenities if you choose to extend your stay. These amenities include horseback riding, swamp buggy rides, and a thrilling adventure park.

Wild About Florida Full-Day Tour from Orlando

This six-hour airboat tour is perfect for people who want to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Especially if you wish to see the wild side of Florida. Complimentary round-trip transportation will take you to the Everglades. This is where you will spend an hour on an airboat while seeing plants, eagles, and alligators.

Before you head to the Wild Florida Wildlife Park, you can enjoy a delicious barbeque lunch. At the park, you can ogle at sloths, lemurs, and several other animals. If you’re feeling brave, you can try feeding an alligator. You even have your picture taken with this creature.

One-Hour Airboat Sunset Tour

What makes this airboat ride more memorable and exciting is that you’ll be doing it at sunset. It is when the pinks and oranges merge into the world’s largest living estuary. These reflect onto the swamp’s waters and plant life.

Make sure you have your camera on this trip. You can capture beautiful shots of the mesmerizing sky. Moreover, you may spot some of the amazing animals that call this area home. These include bald eagles and American alligators. During the ride, you will receive a life jacket, ear protection, and rain protection.

Swamp Fever Airboat Adventures

This full one-hour airboat tour will let you experience an airboat ride and show how brave you are by getting a photo with an alligator.

This airboat ride will take you through Lake Panasoffkee, away from the city to experience Florida’s natural habitat. Swamp Fever Airboat Adventures can give you the exciting vacation you desire that your family will treasure for years.