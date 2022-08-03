What To Expect After a Nose Job in Toronto

Toronto is a metropolis with bustling streets and towering buildings. Along with the fact that its people are warm and it has great tourist attractions are the reasons why almost three million people visit the city each year. Aside from vacationing, these tourists also visit Toronto to undergo rhinoplasty and other cosmetic procedures.

The rhinoplasty cost in Toronto largely depends on the work done. However, despite the price, you should choose a reliable surgeon who can walk you through the process from start to finish.

How Complex Is Rhinoplasty?

Cosmetic surgeons perform rhinoplasty for cosmetic or medical reasons , such as to correct an injury or alleviate symptoms of a blocked nasal passage.

During rhinoplasty, the surgeon makes incisions inside and outside your nose. They remove excess skin and cartilage from it, correct any structural issues with your nasal bones or sinuses, and make cuts at various angles along the sides of your nostrils to change their shape.

If you’re planning to undergo rhinoplasty but aren’t sure what to expect in the process, read on.

Rhinoplasty Takes 2 to 4 Hours

Rhinoplasty takes about two to four hours and may require about a week of recovery time before you can return home. The doctor often uses local anesthesia to numb the area around your nose. However, you’ll still be awake during surgery so that they can accurately assess how much work needs to be done. This will also ensure your safety.

While rhinoplasty is a quick and straightforward procedure, the length of your operation depends on how much work needs to be done. Most people can head home the same day as their surgery. However, others may need to stay overnight at the clinic or hospital.

You Should Refrain From Exercising

You should avoid exhausting physical activities for several weeks after surgery. Exercising can increase bleeding, swelling, and bruising. Avoid activities that require heavy lifting or too much movement for four to six weeks after surgery. Then again, you may be able to resume your routine three weeks after the procedure.

Changes Might Not Be Immediate

You may not see all the changes immediately; they’ll take considerable time to heal completely. Your cosmetic surgeon will give you an estimated time frame in which they expect specific changes to appear. However, this is only an estimate since everyone heals at different rates and has other preexisting conditions that might complicate healing. You should also remember that not everyone heals at precisely the same speed; some people recover quicker than others and vice versa.

Take Note of Things You Shouldn’t Wear

Don’t wear glasses for six weeks post-surgery. Your nose will be tender, so avoid putting pressure on it by wearing eyeglasses or sunglasses. Don’t also wear headphones after surgery. Sound waves can irritate the incisions during this period.

You should also avoid wearing earrings within the same period. Aside from the reasons above, your ears will be tender and too sensitive to handle any more weight than they need to bear from your earrings.

Don’t wear hats for six weeks post-surgery. Your scalp also gets swollen in this area, and you wouldn’t appreciate extra pressure from a hat or bandana covering your head all day.

Most of your swelling will subside after six months, but some patients may have persistent swelling for up to a year. Swelling can last longer if you have a lot of surgery and scarring. If it persists, talk to your doctor about possible treatments to help reduce the swelling.

Always Heed Your Surgeon’s Advice

You can expect your nose to look better and feel more comfortable after rhinoplasty. The results will be permanent, but you will still need to care for yourself during recovery. Always follow your doctor’s instructions to avoid complications and heal properly.