Download Amazon Prime Video to Watch Offline

Do you get excited when you find a new movie to watch or a new TV show to binge? There is no doubt that the world is continuously going digital. With a smart device, a stable internet connection, and a functional subscription, you can watch a variety of movies and drama series on your Amazon Prime Video account.

But when you are on a long flight, your internet connection is experiencing downtime. Would you still be able to stream your rib-cracking drama shows? To keep yourself busy, you can download Amazon prime movies for offline viewing.

You are probably wondering how can you download Amazon prime videos to devices Don’t worry, the Amazon prime video downloader has come in handy to enable you to download movies from amazon prime.

Watch Amazon Prime Video offline using StreamFab Amazon Prime Video Downloader

StreamFab Amazon Downloader from DVDFab is a powerful third-party downloader that saves high-quality Amazon Prime videos to PC hard drives with EAC3 5.1 audio tracks. The videos downloaded from this tool can be saved in the most compatible format of MP4 or MKV. This downloader software is both available on Windows and Mac devices. What’s more, it also has an all-in-one downloader, which allows you to download streaming video from almost all major streaming sites, including but not limited to Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO, etc.

Why use StreamFab to download Amazon Prime Video

Save videos in high quality and H.264 or H.265 format

The downloaded movies can be saved in 1080p resolution with EAC3 5.1 or AAC 2.0 audio, as well as in H.264 or H.265 format to save space on your device.

Preselect the language of audio and subtitles

Using StreamFab Amazon Downloader, you can select the language of audios and subtitles based on your UI language.

Remove ADs while watching IMDB TV videos

With StreamFab Amazon Downloader, you can eliminate advertising from your Prime videos while they’re being downloaded.

Batch-download multiple episodes at one go

Customers, who enjoy multi-episode TV shows, can download all or a selection of episodes from a season at once, rather than one by one.

Media server-friendly metadata information

The video downloader lets you download additional metadata information that can be quite effective in letting you organize your files rather effectively and efficiently. You can download additional subtitles in the form of the movie title, cast, season, episode title, and cover.

Here is how to download Amazon Prime Movies using StreamFab

Step 1 – Launch StreamFab and click on the VIP Services tab on the left panel. Click the Amazon button.

Step 2 – Sign in to Amazon Prime website using your subscription account, and play the video you want to download.

Step 3 – As the video starts to play, there will be a pop-up window coming next, click on the Download Now button on that window to start downloading the video being played.

Limits of downloading videos from the Amazon Prime Video App

In this article, we’ve talked about the StreamFab Amazon Prime Video Downloader, excluding the Prime video app. This app has its own limitations and we could not recommend it highly. Some of the reasons for our decision include:

Even though the Prime Video app has an offline download capability, not all videos are downloadable. Users of the Prime Video app can only download downloadable videos to specific devices, such as smartphones and tablets, and not to PCs or other devices. The Prime Video app’s downloaded videos can only be viewed within the app, not with other media players. The downloaded videos cannot be transferred to other devices from the device on which they were downloaded. The downloads can only be kept for a maximum of 30 days before being automatically removed from your library. You only have 48 hours to finish watching a downloaded video once you start watching it.

Wrapping up

Instead of dealing with the numerous caveats that come with downloading videos from Amazon Prime Video, you can purchase and install the StreamFab Amazon Downloader.

StreamFab Amazon Downloader has a lot of user-friendly features such as downloading and saving high-quality videos, automatically skipping adverts, and saving videos in different languages, and subtitles. If you’d like to manage the videos you have downloaded, you are free to download their metadata info such as the film cover, title, cast, and episode title.

StreamFab Amazon downloader has three subscription options. A monthly subscription goes for $39.99, a year subscription goes for $69.99 and if you want to gain lifetime access, $89.99 is all you need. All new users are entitled to a 30-days free trial and money-back guarantee.

Get started to use StreamFab Amazon Downloader to feel the quality of Amazon shows offline.