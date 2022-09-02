7 dangerous chemicals found in everyday mainstream tampons

The level of harmful substances and chemicals in most standard mainstream tampons can be disconcerting (to put it lightly). There are seven main chemicals that are present in many of the big brands you might be familiar with. For us here at Riley, now is the perfect time to switch to organic, sustainable period products that are better fo your body and better for the planet.

Are there harmful chemicals in mainstream tampons?

Yes! The sad truth is that some mainstream tampons can contain a plethora of harmful additives, chemicals, and substances that can do much more harm than good to your body. From rayon to chlorine, the chemicals found in over-the-counter tampons can have a litany of negative impacts on your general health and well-being, and some are even carcinogenic. In fact, a 2020 study found that there can be up to 24 hormone disrupting chemicals in period products. Let’s take a closer look at some of the chemicals in tampons and why you need to avoid them.

7 chemicals in tampons

Rayon

Made from purified cellulose, rayon is a type of artificial silk that is converted into a soluble compound within tampons. Although rayon is highly absorbent, it is one synthetic material that has been linked to an increase in Toxic Shock Syndrome. Using high-absorbency tampons with rayon may lead to an increased risk of TSS, which is a serious bacterial infection that can even be life-threatening.

Dioxin

Dioxin is a chemical that is a direct product of chlorine processing. Studies show that dioxin is extremely dangerous and may even be cancer-inducing in humans. Although there’s no “safe” level of dioxin exposure, it is a compound that is commonly found in many tampon products.