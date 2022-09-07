PROVIDING DIGITAL INSURANCE SOLUTIONS TO BUSINESSES ACROSS THE ASIA-PACIFIC REGION

Running a business is not easy. There are lots of challenges that business owners have to face to ensure the success of their business. From starting a business to building and maintaining it, individuals have to look over several factors, such as hiring the right employees, building a brand, establishing a customer base, and creating an online presence that contributes to the success of a business.

The business world is quite competitive and demands business owners to incessantly work to make their mark. Since the world has been digitalized, staying updated with the latest technologies has also become necessary. Business owners have started using various digital tools to reach out to audiences, generate more revenues, and retain customers.

With these processes in operation, it is essential that a business safeguards its financial plans and goals. Without a concrete insurance plan, all efforts to build the business will go down the drain. To help businesses avoid financial vulnerability, firms like Betadia Limited offer sound digital insurance plans.

Established in 2006 by Ollie Roberts, Betadia stands among the most distinguished digital insurance companies enabling businesses to make decisions hassle-free.

The idea behind the company was to provide businesses with a platform that would serve as a guardian for their investment products. Betadia Limited began its operations in London and rapidly grew its global worth. Today, the company operates in twelve other Asia Pacific regions, including Australia, Brunei, Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The company aims to provide convenient digital insurance solutions to its clients. To ensure the clients don’t have to face location and privacy issues, the platform is created such that users can manage their subscriptions in just a few taps and make transfers from anywhere easily. The app is developed with a user-friendly design and features to relieve users of problems.

The company has also partnered with Visa and Mastercard to give its users a sense of security. Under this partnership, customers will receive a credit card solely dedicated to carrying out transactions within the company. The company has plans to expand this collaboration beyond Southeast Asia.

Realizing the need to gain investment-linked digital insurance domain exposure, the company has also forged partnerships with various investment platforms allowing its users to earn securely via investing in foreign exchange (forex), commodities, futures, indices, spot metals, shares, bonds, vanilla options, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Moreover, Betadia has also partnered with cryptocurrency platforms, enabling its users to explore and purchase via cryptocurrency within the system.

Regardless of the business size, Betadia has something relevant to insure themselves digitally. The company believes each business deserves to be financially secure and free from worries. To benefit businesses, the company has crafted several insurance plans B Bots , Wealth Enrich 2.0 and Wealth Protect 2.0. Each plan has its own perks designed especially for investors to profit with insured capital. Betadia also enables its users to earn profits through a series of investment products provided by the company itself, provided the users meet the regulations of the insurance plan.

To provide further ease to its users, Betadia provides transparent policies, affordable premiums, experienced directors and teams, guaranteed capital assurance, high flexibility, and prudential risk management. Betadia Limited aims to be the most sought-out financial and insurance consultant. With the pace the company is currently moving forward, it’s only a matter of time before it will expand across the world!