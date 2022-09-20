Top 2 Crypto Tokens of 2022: Big Eyes Coin and Tezos

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are designed to one day replace government-issued fiat currencies. Merchants can take advantage of its payment processing services, and customers can earn loyalty points just for shopping.

However, its global acceptance may be hampered by volatility and unexpected price changes. Due to fluctuations in the market, cryptocurrency investors may incur losses.

There are constantly brand new cryptos entering the cryptocurrency market. Pre-sale cryptocurrency investments in web3.0 areas like DeFi, Meme, and other developing markets now offer the most significant returns.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and Tezos (XTZ) are crypto tokens offering users novel real-life use cases and applications. Big Eye Coin is an up-and-coming meme coin, whereas Tezos is a cryptocurrency that supports blockchain technology and smart contract functionalities.

Continue reading to learn more about these cryptocurrencies.

Tezos (XTZ)

In June 2018, Tezos (XTZ) was released as an open-source blockchain platform for developing and deploying decentralized applications and smart contracts (dApps). The blockchain’s ability to self-update means it can adapt to changing conditions without requiring a network-wide hard fork.

In order to ensure that all transactions on the network are legitimate before being included in the next block of the blockchain, this protocol employs Liquid Proof-of-Stake as its network consensus method. In PoS, the next block’s author is chosen randomly from a group of “stakers” who have all agreed to lock away some of their tokens in exchange for good conduct.

Delegated Proof of Scale (DPoS) is an alternative cryptocurrency designed to deploy smart contracts; as a PoS chain, it is unmineable. Tezzie tokens instead incentivize XTZ “bakers” for taking part in the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus process by rewarding them with tokens. Tezos manage and secure the network, validate transactions, and distribute black rewards just like miners.

This protocol’s token serves as a governance token, giving its holders a voice in shaping the direction of the platform through a voting mechanism. The system has set up governance standards that users must abide by to accept protocol updates.

Once these upgrades have been approved, the network will immediately implement them. In addition, token holders get a say in proposed protocol upgrades, and developers can get paid when their proposed upgrade is adopted and implemented into the network by including an invoice with their proposal.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Big Eyes (BIG) is an Ethereum-based utility token based on a popular internet meme; a percentage of the token’s supply will be donated to organizations working to protect the oceans. Using NFTs, Big Eyes intends to create a self-propagating blockchain ecosystem that will change how people think about blockchain.

Big Eyes (BIG) provides its users with a flexible taxation approach that will surely increase the number of market players and launch a series of automated modifications. Some of these automated modifications include purchasing liquidity pools, auto-burn tokens of automatic modification, and a digital marketing wallet.

Source

The Big Eyes Team plans to give five percent of its earnings to a nonprofit that funds marine conservation projects. This meme coin will lessen the planet’s carbon footprint and mitigate the results of climate change. Using NFT technology, the team developers are introducing novel aspects of meme coin culture to provide users with access and content.

