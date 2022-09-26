The search for Britain’s finest businesses across the UK is on

The Business Champion Awards are the quickest, easiest and most sustainable awards of the year and we’re looking for business owners across the UK to apply.

The Business Champion Awards are designed to herald and celebrate the best of British business across the expanse of the country.

It’s time to celebrate the people that always go the extra mile, the inspirational leaders who find ways to adapt and lead their business beyond survival to a time of prosperity for all their employees, it’s time to reward the tenacity of young, keen, hungry few who prove themselves to be Britain’s youngest entrepreneurs and shine a spotlight on the company culture vultures who have made the office a lighter and brighter place … Our list goes on, right up to twelve awards, each championing British business.

Pull quote: Ensure your hard work, team and vision are rewarded and join the nation’s largest awards.

Award’s founder and director Richard Alvin said: ‘Following the phenomenal success of the ‘Following the phenomenal success of the inaugural Business Champion Awards which culminated in a glittering awards dinner hosted by Huw Edwards at London’s East Wintergarden we are pleased to be launching the 2023 programme and we want the north to be represented, it’s not just about London and the home counties.

‘We know that SMEs make up 99% of the nation’s businesses, covering every possible product, trade and skillset. How these businesses were formed, what tactics have been used to help them adapt and survive and the challenges they’ve overcome are all stories that the team at the Business Champion Awards and Business Matters nationally, want to hear.’

Think you haven’t got time? Think again

Wave goodbye to the time consuming awards of the past and say a serious hello to the awards of the future. It’s time to shake up the status quo – we know you need to focus on work and turning a profit so we’re focusing on being digital and carbon neutral. You can apply online to the Business Champion Awards and we’ve cut out the expensive and time consuming trip to London for presentation day – it’s all online now. Easier for you, better for the environment.

Working with some of the leading awards specialists to Awards Trust Mark standards, every iota of planning has been maximised to ensure publicity not only for sponsors but for the judges, applicants, finalists and of course eventually our winners before, during and after the finale on the 22nd March 2023.

Expand and collaborate

Meet and greet fellow finalists at our private finalist fireside chat event with none other than Lord Sebastian Coe, who will share his attitude to adversity and being a champion. Each finalist is showcased on our media partner Business Matters and is admitted to our Business Champion Awards’ network of national businesses.

And of course, even if your business doesn’t make it to the final, tickets are still available for the evening, hosted by the nation’s favourite broadcaster, Huw Edwards and we will be delivering some surprise guests to entertain. The inaugural event saw LED drummers mark the beginning of an evening of fine dining, laughter and the awards. A jazz trio and two Mock the Week stars had everyone in stitches before partying until the early hours.

Applications are now open. It’s time to reward your team and receive the recognition you deserve, bronze, silver and gold are all up for the taking.