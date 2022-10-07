All You Need to Know About Pearl Jewelry

Pearls are one of the most appropriate for every kind of occasion. These pearls are also timeless and versatile. Pearl jewelry is one of the classiest pieces a person can own. One of the main reasons almost every person owns pearl jewelry is because of its unique color. The off-white, beige color is perfect, and it complements every look. Very few colors match all the color palettes, but pearl jewelry will go with everything.

You will find almost all kinds of accessories in pearl jewelry. You can find it in pearls with earrings, rings, necklaces, whatever you want. However, before getting yourself pearl jewelry, there are a few things that you need to know. Here is a complete guide that will help you pick the suitable pearl jewelry for yourself.

Different kinds of Pearls used in Jewelry

Almost everybody knows that pearls come from the ocean, from the mollusk shells. However, there are two different types of pearls that you can find in jewelry. One is the saltwater pearls, and the other is the freshwater pearls.

Freshwater pearls are 100% made with nacre, which means this is the substance that is created by the mollusk. Whereas the saltwater pearls have a thinner coating of nacre.

Freshwater pearls also have a very soft luster which means they are not as glossy as saltwater pearls. However, saltwater can sometimes look artificial because of its immense glossiness.

How to Choose the Right Pearl jewelry:

Finding suitable pearls for jewelry is not easy. Even professionals struggle a lot with finding genuine and authentic pearls. Therefore, here are some steps that will help you find the perfect pearl jewelry for yourself or as a gift to your loved ones.

Choosing the right pearl:

The first step of finding the right pearl jewelry is picking the right pearl. There are different types of pearls available in the market. Freshwater, Akoya, Tahitian, and the White or Golden South Sea Pearls are some of the most commonly found in the market. Each of these pearls has its importance and its appearance. They are unique and give a different look to the jewelry. All of these types differ in colors, sizes, and even pricing.

If you like pearls that have a bright luster and are rounded in shape, then Akoya pearls might be your option. They look exquisite and are the classiest pearls that you can find. If you want rainbow-colored pearls, then Tahitian is the pearls for you. So, ensure you correctly search for the type of pearls you want and then use it in your jewelry.

Choosing the size of the Pearls:

The next step when getting yourself pearls jewelry is picking the size of the pearls. As mentioned above, there are a lot of different sizes of pearls according to their types.

The most popular and commonly found sizes of pearls are within the range of 7.0 to 9.5mm. These are the standard sizes, and you will find them easily in the market. However, if you want the larger sizes, you might want to spend a little extra, as the more significant the size, the more the money.

The Shape of the Pearls:

When you go pearl shopping, you will see that most of the shops have pearls that are round. People rarely go for different shapes, as the natural beauty of pearls comes with the rounded shape. It is also said that round pearls are higher in value than the other styles of pearls.

Pearl Surface:

There are very rare situations when you can find even flat pearls. There is some unevenness on the surface of these pearls. This is because the mollusks are not able to create a smooth surface. The most commonly found are spots, wrinkles, ships, bumps, and minor scratches on the pearls.

When going pearl hunting, always look for pearls with the slightest imperfections. The smoother the surface of the pearl is, the more valuable the pearl is going to be.

Pearls Luster:

Another thing you should do before spending your money on pearls is the luster. Luster is the mirror-like shine on the pearls. The luster shows the quality of the pearls. If the stone is of high quality, it will possess higher luster. The luster makes the pearl stand out and enhances the look of the jewelry. Therefore, make sure you are emphasizing the luster of the pearls when getting yourself these pearls.

All these are the essential things you should know about pearl jewelry. You can only get excellent and high-quality pearls if you know this information.

How to take care of your Pearl Jewelry:

Another important thing you should know before getting yourself pearl jewelry is how to take care of them. Compared to other materials, there is not a lot of care that pearls require. Still, there are a few tips and tricks that you should know to keep your pearl jewelry safe and sound.

After each wear, make sure you are cleaning your pearls with a soft cloth. This will prevent any dirt on your pearls and keep the luster as it is.

If your pearls are noticeably dirty, you can also clean them with a damp cloth. Ensure you use lukewarm water and a mild dish soap to clean the pearl. Please don’t use a lot of force while cleaning the pearls; otherwise, it might damage the surface.

Also, while cleaning your pearl, DO NOT submerge them in the water. This will weaken the silk thread of the pearl, and eventually, they can get damaged.

Before keeping them back, make sure you have dried them thoroughly. There should be no moisture on the jewelry. Also, ensure you are not putting any wet clothes on the pearl jewelry, as this can damage the pearls.

Where to Buy Pearl Jewelry from?

Conclusion:

Every woman owns something of pearl jewelry. Pearl jewelry is a must-have because it looks elegant and can be worn in formal and casual clothes. Therefore, we hope this pearl buying guide will help you learn more about pearl jewelry so you can also get yourself and take care of it properly.