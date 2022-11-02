Massive Bio Publishes the Second Issue of Massive Bio magazine

November 2nd, 2022: Massive Bio, a leader in AI-powered cancer clinical trial enrollment, has published the second issue of Massive Bio magazine.

The publication, which had a successful debut in August, features a variety of content for cancer patients and their families, clinicians, and the business community. Featured content in the second issue includes updates on Massive Bio, the latest oncology therapies, cancer and lifestyle, and technology in cancer treatment, as well as stories about cancer patients and their caregivers and advocates.

Beyond Chemotherapy

One of the highlights of the second issue of Massive Bio is an interview with Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla, MD, the company’s chief medical officer and co-founder, who discusses how new oncology treatment options are allowing many cancer patients to go “beyond chemotherapy,” resulting in improved outcomes. The second issue also features news about clinical trials of cutting-edge treatments for myelofibrosis, lymphoma, and melanoma, as well as novel therapies that target cancer biomarkers. In a focus on technology, the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in medicine is examined, including an explanation of how Massive Bio uses AI to identify the right clinical trial for cancer patients.

Taking Care

The cover story of the second issue of Massive Bio, “Taking Care,” looks at caregivers of people with cancer and other chronic conditions, and why they need to care for themselves, too. Another story explores intriguing evidence that diet changes may help prevent and control cancer. Finally, we get to know Brian McCloskey, a patient who is using data to fight prostate cancer, and helping other men do the same; and learn about Pink Fund, an advocacy group that provides financial assistance to breast cancer patients struggling with mounting bills.

Massive Bio magazine is available in English, Italian, Spanish, Polish, and Turkish, and can be read on the company website and various magazine platforms.

About Massive Bio

Founded in New York City in 2015, Massive Bio aims to provide access to clinical trials for cancer patients worldwide, regardless of where they live or their financial circumstances. Massive Bio solves bottlenecks in recruiting patients for clinical trials with a unique technology-enabled service and big data platform. The company serves pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations (CROs), and hospital networks with a focus on improving the lives of cancer patients and provides oncology-specific data-driven patient recruitment, site selection, and AI-based trial pre-screening services.

Massive Bio was awarded an SBIR contract by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) to develop and characterize the Deep Learning Clinical Trial Matching System (DLCTMS) and is the official matching partner in all NCI-funded clinical trials. The company is also an active participant in the Integrated Trial Matching for Cancer Patients and Providers team led by MITER and the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network.

Massive Bio has received investments totaling $18 million since its establishment. The company has 75 employees and partners with 26 pharmaceutical companies and CROs and more than 1,000 global clinical research centers in 12 countries. Massive Bio, which has reached more than 66,000 patients in clinical trial matching, aims to grow that total to 100,000 cancer patients by expanding to 19 countries with its “100K Cancer Clinical Trial Singularity Program,” which was announced in 2021.

You can reach Massive Bio via 100KSINGULARITY@massivebio.com, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

