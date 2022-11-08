Bavarian Themed Christmas Parties coming to HMV Empire for the First Time

West Midlands UK, November 8th 2022: Decemberfest, a series of new Christmas parties hosted at the HMV Empire in Coventry from the 15th – 17th December, combines Bavarian-style food and drink, party bingo, live oompah music and more.

October may be over, but a new Christmas party coming to Coventry is bringing a Bavarian-style, festive celebration to the city centre. Decemberfest is a brand-new event that offers German-style steins, beer and food, in the same way as Oktoberfest, but with a live oompah band, festive music, party bingo, games and prizes.

Visitors are being encouraged to dress in lederhosen or their best Christmas jumpers, before taking a seat at their bench for a night of food, drink and entertainment. The organisers have even procured The London Street Band, who have appeared on TV, on Channel 4’s Big Fat Quiz of Everything.

Decemberfest is organised by Hoola Events, a local business that specialises in Event Management, and is taking place at HMV Empire Coventry for 3 nights, from the 15th to 17th December.

Dave Brayley, one of the owners of HMV Empire, said, “It’s very exciting to be hosting these three festive events at the HMV Empire this Christmas, we’re really looking forward to it and hope to make it a regular thing.”

Tickets are £40, and entitle visitors to an arrival drink, hot food, with performances by the London Oompah Band and multiple rounds of Pickled Bingo, their own spin on party bingo, including prizes and games.

Organiser Annu Panchal, from Hoola Events, said, “We’re very excited to be bringing Pickled Bingo back to Coventry,” continues Alex, “It’s bigger and better than ever, and the prizes are very crazy, but we’re keeping them a surprise.”

Tickets are available to book now through HMV Empire or by going to https://www.decemberfest.co.uk/ with Private Tables available for large groups.

