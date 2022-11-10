From trash to treasure – the Monarch's residence is crafted using household junk

Anthea Turner has picked up her crafting scissors again – 30 years on from her famous Thunderbirds Tracy Island build on Blue Peter – but this time there’s a Royal Twist.

The Crown’s fifth season was released by Blue Peter. The ex-Blue Peter presenter recreated Buckingham Palace. However, this build is only for grownups.

Monarch residence – made out of household junk

Anthea transforms household junk into a stunning model of the monarch’s home in a step-by, video.

Children of the 1990s will love itThis construction includes boxed wines and storage space for bar snacks and dip.

Turning trash into gold

But practicality doesn’t take away from looks, as the would-be-waste features beautiful facade details, columns and the famed archways where the King’s Guard stand ready.

Anthea Turner said: “With all the drama that is about to unfold on screen, the nation can tuck into their favourite tipple and picky bits whilst catching up on the new season of The Crown.”

“I’ve never lost my love for crafting, and this Royal build has reinvigorated my love for turning trash into treasure.”