Tottenham vs Arsenal Odds & Predictions

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will play host to a crucial North London Derby on Sunday afternoon as league leaders Arsenal make the short trip across the capital to face Antonio Conte’s Tottenham. The Gunners will be aiming to continue their unbeaten run in the Premier League, which currently stands at 11 games through nine wins and two draws.

As for Tottenham, they will be looking to build on their recent back-to-back victories after a tricky return to domestic football following the conclusion of the World Cup.

The two North London sides’ tips, stats, and our pre-match poll are available below, along with the most recent match odds.

This game will take place on January 15, 2023 at 17:30

Check out the game’s best odds

Check out the best bookmakers below to place your bets for the match.

18+ Gambling Can Be Addictive. Please Play Responsibly.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Head-To-Head

This has been a hotly contested fixture over the years and one that is a standout on the Premier League calendar each season. Arsenal have had the upper hand over the course of history in this match, boasting 85 wins in the North London Derby to Tottenham’s 67, as well as 54 draws.

Arsenal have also dominated this fixture in recent times too, coming out on top in three of the last four meetings between the two clubs. However, all of these victories have come at the Emirates Stadium, with both teams winning each of the last three North London Derbies that have come at their home ground.

The Gunners lost 3-0 on their last visit to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a crucial fixture that ultimately cost them a place in this season’s Champions League. In the last 14 Premier League meetings between the two clubs, each team has five wins to their name alongside four draws, making it an incredibly close-fought fixture.

This will be the second meeting between Tottenham and Arsenal, who last met on 1 October 2022 at the Emirates Stadium. It was Arsenal who came away with the three points and bragging rights following a convincing 3-1 win.

Tottenham Hostpur vs Arsenal Team News

Tottenham will be sweating on the fitness of Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison ahead of this fixture, all of whom are nursing injury problems. Lucas Moura is a long-term absentee.

Arsenal are still without striker Gabriel Jesus, meaning Eddie Nketiah will continue to deputise in attack. Nketiah has four goals in four appearances since the end of the World Cup. Elsewhere, Reiss Nelson is stil absent with a thigh problem, meaning Mikel Arteta will likely revert back to his starting XI used during their 0-0 draw with Newcastle.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Predictions

This has been a fixture in which the home team has dominated for the past three years, with the home side coming out on top in each of the last six North London Derbies. There hasn’t been an away winner in the derby since 2014, when Tomas Rosicky scored the only goal in a 1-0 win for Arsenal at White Hart Lane.

Despite not yet winning at the Tottenham Hostpur Stadium since its construction, we are siding with Arsenal to pick up three points in this contest. Mikel Arteta’s team look a level above their North London rivals at this moment in time and were the far better team in the previous meeting at the Emirates Stadium earlier this season.

We expect Arsenal to show why there is currently an 11-point gap between the two sides less than halfway into the season and to break a nearly decade-long wait for an away win in the North London Derby.