A Beginner’s Guide to Traveling to Oaxaca

Oaxaca, located in southern Mexico, is a destination that offers a rich cultural experience for travelers. Known for its vibrant indigenous cultures, traditional arts and crafts, and delicious cuisine, it is a place that should be on every traveler’s bucket list. This beginner’s guide to traveling to Oaxaca will provide useful information and tips for first-time visitors, making it easier for you to plan and enjoy your trip to the fullest.

Planning Your Trip

Traveling to Oaxaca requires some planning and research. It is important to understand the local customs, cultural norms, and language of the region. Here are the tips to help you plan your trip:

Best Time to Visit

This place has a warm climate all year round, but the best time to visit is during the dry season, which runs from November to April. This is the most comfortable time to explore the city and the surrounding area, and it also coincides with some of the most important festivals and cultural events in the region.

How to Get There

The main airport in Oaxaca is located about 5 miles (8 km) outside of the city center. You can fly to Oaxaca from major cities in Mexico, such as Mexico City, Guadalajara, and Monterrey. Once you arrive, you can take a taxi or bus to your destination.

Where to Stay

When it comes to Oaxaca lodging, this city offers a wide range of lodging options for visitors, from budget-friendly hostels to luxury hotels. But if you’re looking for something a bit more unique and private, one of the best places to stay in Oaxaca is vacation rentals. These rentals provide a home away from home experience, giving you the privacy and comfort that a hotel room can’t offer.

Vacation rentals in Oaxaca come in all shapes and sizes, from cozy apartments to large villas. They are a great option for families, groups of friends, or anyone looking for more space and privacy. These rentals are scattered all over the city, some in the city center, and others in residential areas. They are also perfect for those who want to experience the local lifestyle and culture.

What to Pack

When packing for your trip, it’s important to keep in mind the warm climate. Lightweight and breathable clothing, as well as a hat, sunglasses, and sunscreen, are essential. It’s also a good idea to bring comfortable walking shoes as you’ll be doing a lot of exploring on foot.

Exploring Oaxaca City

Oaxaca City is a charming and colorful place with a rich history and culture that is reflected in its architecture, museums, and public spaces. Some of the main attractions in the city include the Templo de Santo Domingo, a beautiful baroque church that dates back to the 17th century, and the Zócalo, the main square in the city, which is surrounded by colonial-era buildings and is the site of many cultural events and festivals.

One of the best ways to explore Oaxaca City is by taking a walking tour. There are many tour companies that offer guided tours in English, which will take you to some of the city’s main attractions and provide you with valuable information about the history and culture of the region.

Another popular activity in Oaxaca is visiting the city’s many museums. The Museum of Oaxacan Cultures is a must-see for anyone interested in learning about the region’s indigenous cultures. It is located in the former monastery of Santo Domingo and has a vast collection of pre-Columbian artifacts, as well as a beautiful garden.

Discovering Oaxaca’s Culture

This city is home to many indigenous cultures, each with its unique traditions, customs, and languages. The Zapotec, Mixtec, and Mazatec are just a few of the many groups that make up the diverse population of the region.

Their influence can be seen in many aspects of Oaxacan culture, from the traditional arts and crafts to the local cuisine. Visitors can also experience indigenous cultures firsthand by attending one of the many festivals and cultural events that take place throughout the year.

This is known for its traditional arts and crafts, and there are many places where you can find authentic, locally-made products. One of the best places to shop for traditional crafts is in the village of San Bartolo Coyotepec, which is known for its black pottery.

A famous spot for shopping is the city’s artisan market, Mercado de Artesanías, where you’ll find a wide variety of handmade products, including textiles, jewelry, and ceramics. Visitors can also take workshops and classes to learn traditional skills like pottery, weaving, and woodcarving.

Oaxaca is a truly special place that offers something for everyone. Whether you’re interested in history, culture, food, or nature, you’ll find it all in Oaxaca. There’s no better way to experience it than by visiting its villages and markets, exploring its ruins and museums, or simply enjoying the beauty of its countryside. So why not make a trip to Oaxaca today? You won’t regret it!