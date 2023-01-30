Cremation Or Burial: How To Decide What Option Is Right For You?

One of life’s most essential and challenging decisions is to make end-of-life arrangements for a loved one who has passed away. Choosing between cremation and burial is not only a deeply personal decision. Still, it significantly affects the total funeral cost, planning time, and the kind of memorial you want.

Making the final decision early will ensure that your last wishes will be carried out without a hitch or undue financial burden at the time of need. To understand which one you can choose, we will examine the pros and cons of both cremations and burials and what factors you need to consider.

Factors To Keep In Mind Before Making Funeral Decisions

Here are some things you must consider while deciding between cremation vs burial. These factors include:

Costs:

You must determine the total expense you are prepared to spend on funerals. The price point you decide on will influence all other major decisions during the funeral involving money.

Sustainability and Carbon Footprint:

A growing number of people are choosing green burials to protect the planet. But unfortunately, there are funeral options that can severely affect the environment and pollute ecosystems.

Flexibility and Practicality of Your Funeral Plan:

Funeral plans must be flexible and practical, like all major life plans. Two key factors must be considered when planning the kind of funeral you want.

Religious Beliefs:

Not all religions have the same process for determining end-of-life rituals. These beliefs and traditions must be considered when planning the funeral.

Cremation Vs Burial: Which Is The Right Option For You?

Burial and cremation are both viable options with their own advantages and disadvantages. So, it is crucial to understand both pros and cons before making the final decision.

Let’s start with cremations.

Should You Be Choosing Cremations?

Unlike burials, cremations do not use embalming liquids to preserve the body. In standard procedures, the family stores the ashes in urns. Depending on their personal choice chooses to keep it at home or opt for a non-traditional memorialisation method like green burial.

Depending on the kind of money you want to spend on the memorialisation process, you can use the ashes to grow memorial trees, bury them in a crypt, or scatter them at a place close to your loved one. You can also choose urns to keep the ashes at home or turn them into jewels or wind chimes.

The options are endless if you want to choose a non-traditional way of remembering your dear one. Here are some advantages of cremating the remains rather than going for burials.

Why Should You Go For Cremations?

Affordable

Compared to burials, cremations are a lot more cost-effective. The average cost of cremation is $7420, including the primary cremation process, certificate, death certificate, notice in the newspaper, booklets, attendee service, and so on.

Sustainable and Eco-Friendly

While cremation is not entirely sustainable, with vaporised dioxins, greenhouse gases, and mercury being released into the atmosphere, the carbon footprint left behind by this method is far lower than burials.

You have more control over this process and can reduce the effect on the environment even further by choosing direct and simple cremation ceremonies. You can also opt for mixing the cremated ash with soil to grow memorial trees in memorial gardens. This method contributes to restoring soil health and plays a crucial part in lowering the carbon footprint on the ecosystem.

Flexible and Practical Funeral Plans

Cremation is considered a more flexible and practical option than burials as it does not require a burial place, a burial casket or any monument. Cremated ashes are easily portable and can be brought wherever you go. It also gives the friends and family ample time to plan for the memorial when they are ready.

Religious Significance Among Buddhists, Hindus, and the Current Generation

Religions like Hinduism and Buddhism cremate their dead ones. They believe it is the way for the soul to achieve nirvana or get reincarnated. Younger generations prefer cremation because it is eco-friendly, faster, and comparatively affordable.

Why Do People Avoid Cremations?

Some Religions Prohibit Cremation

Religions like Judaism, Islam, and some Christian denominations forbid cremation in their religious scriptures. In addition, some religions do not believe in cremation and consider that loved ones should be buried in the ground once they die.

Why Do People Choose Burials?

Burials are often considered the traditional process of laying the dead on the ground. It involves viewing, visitation, a funeral service, a casket to keep the body in and then burying it in the cemetery ground. Here are some advantages of going for burials.

Older Generation Prefers Burials Over Cremation

The older generation still prefers burials over cremations and considers them the traditional form of funeral. They have conservative views on life, death, and the afterlife. Although this view of life might seem traditional, these generations believe that if they are buried, they will be united with their deceased parents.

Exhumation Is Possible With Burials

It might sound a little crass, but sometimes unusual situations force the change of burial sites. Cremation is an irreversible process, whereas, for burials, this is easily possible.

See The Body Of The Deceased For The Last Time

Burials allow family and friends to visit the dead body after it has been embalmed by the experts. Visiting and viewing are held for a few days in a chapel or church. All the near and dear ones gather at this time to see the body one last time.

Why Should You Not Be Going for Burials?

More Costly Than Cremations

A standard burial service would include embalming costs, casket costs, funeral service feeds, headstone fees, and much more. Since it involves several activities, it is estimated that an average burial costs almost $19,000. It can go even higher if you opt for additional services.

Not Eco-Friendly

Traditional burials involve embalming liquids that keep the body from decomposing until the viewing service. Although the idea behind this process is deep and thoughtful, the chemicals in the embalming liquid are very harmful and toxic to the environment. Moreover, the casket is made of wood, bronze, steel, and copper, polluting the soil.

Which Service To Choose?

Ultimately, the choice you make should benefit you in all aspects. However, each process has its pros and cons, so consider them properly before making the decision.