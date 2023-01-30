Rhino Opens Amsterdam Office for International Expansion

Rhino, a leading provider of smart metering and energy management solutions, has opened its Amsterdam office for international expansion.

Rhino is excited to announce the opening of our second office in Amsterdam, Netherlands. This new location will enable them to expand their reach in Western Europe and better serve international markets. The company is headquartered in Wroclaw, Poland.

“We are thrilled to open this new office in Amsterdam and expand our presence in Western Europe,” said Xander van Baarsen, who’s leading the international expansion. “This new location will help us to better serve our existing customers and provide even more companies with the innovative solutions they need to monitor their energy, water and gas consumption in buildings, save on costs, as well as generate data needed for regulations, such as ESG reporting.”

“We have been working hard to expand our reach in the global market and this new office in Amsterdam is a significant step towards that goal. We’re excited to be able to better serve our existing customers, such as GPL and Prologis, and expand our customer base in Western Europe” said Robert Otręba, CEO of Rhino.

Rhino provides smart devices and software that help monitor the energy, water, and gas consumption of buildings. Their services are targeted towards various industries such as logistics, office, and retail. Their team of experts specializes in energy management and has a track record of bringing down utility consumption, costs and the carbon footprint for their clients.

For more information about Rhino and the services they offer, visit their website www.rhino.energy or contact them at sales@rhino.energy