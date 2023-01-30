TelcoSwitch Appoints Matt Mansell as CEO

Unified communications software vendor, TelcoSwitch has appointed Matt Mansell as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Mansell takes over from former CEO Russell Lux, who founded the company in 2015 and oversaw growth of the challenger brand into a key player in the UK channel market, resulting in a majority private equity investment funded by Queen’s Park Equity (“QPE”) in 2022.

Mansell brings a wealth of executive experience and knowledge to the role. His early career saw him pioneer at Adobe with their Dreamweaver product, then serving as Founder and CEO of the fastest-growing European domain registrar, acquired by Host Europe (Go Daddy) in 2012. He then spent almost three years representing the European Go Daddy board before founding Yay.com, a SaaS unified communications business. Yay.com was also acquired by QPE in 2022 as part of its long-term strategy for IP investment and development in TelcoSwitch.

“TelcoSwitch has been disruptive in the UK channel market with a much-loved product and commercial model”, said Mansell. “I’m excited to take over the CEO seat as we combine the strength of our fantastic partners with such a unique, innovative and powerful platform”.

Mansell takes up the role with immediate effect.

About TelcoSwitch

TelcoSwitch is a leading SaaS provider of unified communications and compliance solutions, delivered through its award-winning software platforms that support 180,000 daily users.

The company’s solutions enable teams to connect and collaborate in the ways that work best for them, through voice, video, chat, call recording, screen sharing, and more.

Headquartered in London, TelcoSwitch has enjoyed rapid growth, ranking in the Sunday Times Sage Tech Track 100 and Financial Times FT1000 league tables of the fastest-growing technology companies.

Further information on TelcoSwitch can be found at www.telcoswitch.com