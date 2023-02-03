Top Non Surgical Cosmetic Procedures You Can Get Today

The beauty and cosmetics industry has always generated a lot of revenue in the US. After all, people love to look great and they are willing to spend money on this. The recent pandemic didn’t put a damper on the industry. It remained strong as more people turned to non surgical cosmetic procedures.

The upside could be part of the self-care people are lavishing themselves with. Especially after going through a tough two years. Or it could be that they want to look good during all those video conferences. Non-invasive cosmetic procedures reached $61.2 billion in 2022. It’s expected to expand by 15.40% per year starting from 2023 to 2030.

That’s a clear sign that countless people are willing to spend on these treatments in the years to come. Looking good isn’t the only reason people are choosing non-invasive cosmetic procedures. There are other benefits to enjoy as well. One is minimal pain. You’ll feel tender after most of these procedures. And luckily a pain reliever is the only thing you’ll need to cope with any lingering discomfort.

These procedures also don’t need a hospital stay. The recovery time is also short. You can resume normal activities after one day. You also won’t have to worry about scars or stitches. There’s a low risk of complications. What’s more, the best cosmetic procedures for the face are very affordable.

But what are the top treatments people are getting? This article will break down the most popular ones.

Dermal Fillers

The body starts to lose collagen with age. When this happens, the skin becomes loose and loses volume. It becomes thinner and starts to sag. Dermal fillers can help. They are a fast and painless way to get smooth and youthful-looking skin. These gel-like fillers are then injected into the part of the face that needs a bit of a lift. It can plump up the skin and improve the contours of the face. It can also lessen fine lines and wrinkles.

Procedures using cosmetic injectables are done in 30 minutes or less. There’s almost no recovery time but the results are immediate. It can also last for months depending on the type of dermal filler used and where it’s placed. More than three million people in the US get dermal fillers every year for these reasons.

Neurotoxin Procedures

Unhappy with the number of fine lines on your forehead? Is the skin around your neckline or décolletage starting to sag? You only need to head to the nearest cosmetic surgery center to enhance your skin. Your doctor will inject you with neurotoxins like Botox or Dysport. These popular injectables freeze muscles and smooth out your skin. You see instant results and won’t need any recovery time.

Botox injections have been the darling for many years. But a new label is making its presence felt, and its name is Browtox. It’s like Botox because it uses a neurotoxin. It helps lift and shape the eyebrows.

Experts explain that some muscles elevate the eyebrows. Others depress or lower it. Browtox is often injected in a specific way that limits the depressing muscles. But it leaves the lifting muscles alone. This results in a brow lift. The process lasts four months at the most. But it’s a revelation for people who want a more dewy-eyed look.

Chemical Peels or Microdermabrasion

You can also rejuvenate your skin by getting a chemical peel. It’s often used on the face and neck. You can also do a chemical peel on your hands. The treatment uses a chemical solution to strip off layers of dead skin cells. The exfoliating action leaves your skin smooth and unblemished. The damaged layer will then be gone.

Chemical peels are non-invasive. They’re a wonderful alternative to reducing wrinkles. This anti-aging treatment can also make scars look unobtrusive. The chemicals used to peel off damaged skin also hastens collagen synthesis. It’s why the improvements in the skin are often noticed fast. It’s also a very gentle and safe procedure. You don’t have to worry about scars or bruises. But your skin might be a bit red after treatment.

This treatment is ideal for people with mild scars and wrinkles around the mouth and eyes. It’s also great for removing age spots. It also rejuvenates dull skin texture. The chemical peels come in different intensities. The health provider will determine if you need a superficial peel or a deep one. You might also need to undergo several treatments. These will become scheduled every few weeks. The duration of the treatment will depend on your skin and your desired outcome.

Laser Skin Resurfacing

Acne, age, and sunny days can wreak havoc on your skin. These can leave your skin with scarring, blotches, and fine lines. Laser skin resurfacing is one of the best ways to counter these issues. The procedure can also help balance your skin tone and tighten the skin.

Laser skin resurfacing entails the removal of the skin. Layer upon layer is then removed. New skin cells will develop during the healing process. The result is a tight and younger-looking epidermis. Thanks to laser technology, a skin specialist can do this with precision. Laser skin resurfacing can also be done alongside other facial cosmetic procedures.

To Sum It Up

There’s no reason why you can’t have smooth and youthful-looking skin. There are many non-surgical cosmetic procedures you can try. You can get everything from the best skin clinics. Whether it’s a dermal implant or a chemical peel, all these treatments are non-invasive. They’re also effective and safe. You can look great and boost your confidence without breaking the bank. There are still some risks involved. So make sure you only work with the experts.