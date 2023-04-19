KYND and Phoenix Equity Partners collaborate to drive cyber resilience for portfolio companies

KYND Limited, a provider of trailblazing cyber risk management technology, today announced that Phoenix Equity Partners, a leading growth-focused private equity investor, has selected KYND SIGNALS, an advanced multi-dimensional cyber risk management solution for investment portfolios. KYND SIGNALS will enable Phoenix to understand the complex cyber risk exposures that affect the operational aspects of their investment companies and in doing so manage the risks effectively.

According to Gartner , 60% of organisations are expected to use cyber risk as a primary determinant in conducting third-party transaction and business engagements. As the threat of cyber-attacks continues to proliferate, investors too are increasingly looking at a company’s cyber posture as a key factor in assessing opportunities. Recognising this consistently growing concern, Phoenix seeks to use KYND to continually monitor and assess cyber risk across their portfolio, highlighting the priorities so they can work closely with portfolio organisations and help improve their cyber posture. KYND SIGNALS facilitates due diligence around an organisation’s digital infrastructure across the entire deal lifecycle. By remediating an organisation’s most urgent cyber vulnerabilities, KYND not only manages critical risks facing a business during the due diligence stage, but it also improves the cyber resilience and profile of investments by establishing security as a differentiator, as well as helping accelerate sales and maximising exit price.

Andy Thomas, KYND’s CEO and Founder, said: “We’re delighted to partner with Phoenix Equity Partners and enable them and their portfolio companies to stay firmly ahead of cyber risk. In an era where technology is advancing at an unprecedented rate, the private equity sector is faced by an increasingly complex threat landscape, that if not actioned in a timely manner can inhibit their portfolio companies’ growth. Our brand-new partnership with Phoenix brings real-time oversight and insight into the cyber risks that matter at a portfolio and individual level to prevent this from happening. Designed with private equity funds in mind, KYND SIGNALS’ advanced technology puts Phoenix Equity’s team in the driver’s seat with cyber risk, making it easy to see, understand, and manage.”

Steve Darrington, Phoenix’s Chief Risk Officer, said: “Phoenix believes there is a huge difference between ticking a box and proactively taking steps to manage and mitigate risk. An increasing reliance on technology and rapidly expanding cloud presence means that the “vulnerability surface” of portfolio companies is larger than it has ever been, with each organisation’s cyber risk profile being different and posing their own unique challenges. Thankfully, with partners like KYND we are able to tailor our focus to the unique profile of each business, identifying, prioritising and orchestrating the remediation of the cyber risks facing each portfolio company. Not only does KYND support building and maintaining an individual company’s cybersecurity maturity, but it also plays an integral role in creating sustainable long-term value.”

About KYND

KYND is on a mission to make complex cyber risks easy to understand and manage. KYND’s pioneering technology makes assessing, understanding, and managing cyber risks easier and quicker than ever before. Recognising one size doesn’t fit all, KYND has designed made-to-measure products that work for any size business, from any industry, anywhere in the world.

KYND’s unparalleled cyber risk management tools not only enable better-informed investment decision making by providing instant insight into investments’ cyber risk profiles but also help reduce portfolios’ risk exposure with continuous threat monitoring and alerts.

About Phoenix

Phoenix is an independent private equity investor focused on one thing – working in partnership with ambitious entrepreneurs and management teams to help them grow their businesses.

Partnership is at the heart of our investment approach. We recognise every company is unique, so we tailor our support to build stronger, sustainable and more successful businesses. In short, we support businesses to do what they do best, better.