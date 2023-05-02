Manchester City vs West Ham United Betting Offer: Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets with Betfred

Manchester City face West Ham United in the Premier League on Wednesday night as Pep Guardiola’s team look to continue their stunning run of form. The reigning champions have won each of their last eight league matches and take on a West Ham team that has failed to beat them in the Premier League since 2015.

Manchester City vs West Ham United Match Preview

Manchester City are enjoying their football currently, finding themselves in tremendous form at the right stage of the season. Their 3-0 win against Sheffield United set up a Manchester Derby in the FA Cup final, before beating Arsenal 4-1 to firmly put themselves in the driver’s seat in the Premier League title race. Last time out, they got the better of Fulham in a 1-2 victory. No team has won as many matches on home soil as Manchester City so far in the Premier League this season. A total of 14 matches at the Etihad Stadium have finished with a home win, including each of the last seven.

In their last three matches, West Ham won 0-4 against Bournemouth, lost 1-2 against Liverpool and lost 4-3 against Crystal Palace. David Moyes’ team look to be one or two wins away from securing their place in the Premier League next season but will be wary given there are some tricky fixtures standing in their way. In their last six away matches in the Premier League, the Hammers secured two wins, one draw and three defeats. Keeping clean sheets has been an issue on the road with 11 goals conceded in that time, whilst scoring nine themselves.

