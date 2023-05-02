Manchester City vs West Ham United Betting Offer: Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets with Betfred
Manchester City face West Ham United in the Premier League on Wednesday night as Pep Guardiola’s team look to continue their stunning run of form. The reigning champions have won each of their last eight league matches and take on a West Ham team that has failed to beat them in the Premier League since 2015.
Betfred is one of the best football betting sites and they have a fantastic welcome offer for new customers to claim in time for this match. Sign up and place a £10 bet on Manchester City vs West Ham to be rewarded with £40 in free bets. This is one of the best betting offers in the industry and read on to learn how to claim it today.
18+ Gambling Can Be Addictive. Please Play Responsibly. BeGambleAware GamStop Gambling Commission
How to Claim Betfred Offer
If you are interested in claiming this Betfred offer in time for the upcoming match, be sure to follow each of these simple steps.
- Click the link to be taken to the Betfred sign-up page
- Enter your personal details, such as your name, address and date of birth
- Use promo code WELCOME40 to be eligible for the offer
- Place a first bet of £10 on a selection at odds of evens or greater
- Claim £30 in free bets as 3 x £10 free bets once your qualifying bet has settled
Manchester City vs West Ham United Match Preview
Manchester City are enjoying their football currently, finding themselves in tremendous form at the right stage of the season. Their 3-0 win against Sheffield United set up a Manchester Derby in the FA Cup final, before beating Arsenal 4-1 to firmly put themselves in the driver’s seat in the Premier League title race. Last time out, they got the better of Fulham in a 1-2 victory. No team has won as many matches on home soil as Manchester City so far in the Premier League this season. A total of 14 matches at the Etihad Stadium have finished with a home win, including each of the last seven.
In their last three matches, West Ham won 0-4 against Bournemouth, lost 1-2 against Liverpool and lost 4-3 against Crystal Palace. David Moyes’ team look to be one or two wins away from securing their place in the Premier League next season but will be wary given there are some tricky fixtures standing in their way. In their last six away matches in the Premier League, the Hammers secured two wins, one draw and three defeats. Keeping clean sheets has been an issue on the road with 11 goals conceded in that time, whilst scoring nine themselves.
Betfred Offer Terms and Conditions
New 18+ UK customers only. Register using the promo code WELCOME40, deposit and place your first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within seven days of registration. The first bet must be on Sports. £40 in Free Bets and £10 in Free Spins (50x20p) credited within 10 hours of bet settlement. Free Bet stakes are not included in any returns. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D. and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.
- Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 300% of Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £40* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable.
- To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*), and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.
- Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, Paysafecard and all other prepaid credit and debit cards, where available, cannot be used for either your qualifying deposit or any subsequent withdrawal of returns from Bet Credits stakes unless we have successfully verified an accepted form of your Identity Documents. You have entered a Postal Verification Code (PVC), or we have successfully verified two accepted forms of your Identity Documents. See condition 2 of the full Terms and Conditions for details.
- Bets placed must meet certain conditions to count towards the release of your Bet Credits:
- Must contain at least one selection at odds of 1/5 (1.20) or greater.
- Only the largest cumulative stake on an individual selection within a market/fixture combination (pre-match or In-Play) will count towards the settled bets requirement.
- Where a stake has been partially Cashed Out, only the remaining active stake will count.
- Where a bet has been edited using our Edit Bet feature, only the new stake on the new bet will count.
- Fully Cashed Out, Instant Games, Gaming, Free Bets, void bets, and In-Play bets settled as a push or Fantasy Sports entries will not count.
- Your Bet Credits are non-withdrawable, and Bet Credits stakes are not included in any returns. Any returns from Bet Credits placed will be added to your Withdrawable Balance. Bet Credits cannot be used on certain products, offers/promotions and bet types. See full Terms and Conditions for details.
- Your Bet Credits will be forfeited and removed if your account is inactive for 90 consecutive days.