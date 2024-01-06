AGI Technology’s World-first 2TB microSD Card Marks a New Era in Storage

Ending 2023 on an innovative note, AGI Technology, a distinguished Taiwanese storage brand, introduces a groundbreaking product to the storage market. The Supreme Pro TF138 2TB microSD card is a harmonious blend of unmatched efficiency and capacity, setting a new global standard for microSD cards.

The Supreme Pro TF138 2TB by AGI Technology is a game-changer, being the first microSD card globally to offer 2TB of storage capacity. It is loaded with the latest UHS-I U3 V30 A2 specifications, ensuring superior performance for 4K UHD video recording and enhanced app efficiency. The card incorporates the newest SA3309 controller model from StorArt, providing swift and stable read-write speeds. With AGI’s specialised card reader, the card can reach transfer speeds of up to 170MB/s read and 160MB/s write, surpassing the usual UHS-I speed limits.

This 2TB memory card meets the growing needs of digital storage, making it an ideal choice for modern handheld gaming, external use with the iPhone 15, and high-resolution recording on Android smartphones.

AGI Technology’s launch of the mass-produced 2TB microSD card highlights their continued innovation in the global storage market.

Supreme Pro TF138 Specifications:

Standard: SD6.1

Speed Classification: UHS-I U3 / V30 / A2

Capacity: 2TB

Speed: Reaches top read/write speeds of 170/160 MB/s with AGI’s card reader.

For more information and purchases in the UK, visit www.agi-gear.com or contact sales@agi-tech.com.tw.