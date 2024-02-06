18-Year-Old Becomes Homes Under the Hammer Record Holder With Refurb Project

An 18-year-old college student from Caterham, Surrey has begun his property career with a splash after completing a notable redevelopment project and starring on the TV show, Homes Under The Hammer.

18-year-old James Stock took on the role of project manager for a barn conversion which was part of a wider £3 million redevelopment, while studying for A-Level exams. It has been confirmed as one of the largest property developments ever to feature on the popular television show.

James juggled his property project with studying after completing an online training course which provided him with the basics of project management.

James’ remarkable success demonstrates that age is no barrier to building a career in the property industry, and with access to the right training, anyone can achieve incredible results.

Talking about his experience, James said, “I have wanted to get into property development for a while so several months ago, I began studying online with Property Training Limited. Their property management modules really gave me a solid foundation for everything I needed to know. It was stressful trying to complete the development alongside studying for my A-levels, but I felt like I had all the knowledge I needed to see me through the project.”

The development James contributed to involved the transformation of five barns, purchased for £300,000, into three barn conversions and a new farmhouse. While the barns sold for approximately £700-750,000 each, the farmhouse is expected to be valued at around £850,000. The project wouldn’t have been possible without the knowledge he gained from the Property Training online modules, which teach essential property development skills via a monthly subscription starting just £9.99 a month.

Paul, an Experienced Property Developer and Author from Property Training Limited, expressed his enthusiasm for James’s achievement, stating, “James’s success is a testament to the effectiveness of our online property training courses. He has shown that no matter who you are, or how old you are, you can achieve so much with professional support. We’re so proud of his achievement and for breaking such an impressive record on Homes Under the Hammer.”

Property Training Limited offers affordable and comprehensive online property courses developed to cater for a range of budgets.

To find out more about Property Training Limited and the online training courses, visit: https://www.propertydeveloping.co.uk

About

Property Training Limited provides accessible and affordable online property training courses for individuals that want to learn more about getting into the property industry. With offerings for beginners to seasoned developers, their courses cover a wide range of topics, enabling individuals to gain valuable knowledge and skills in property development.

Contact

Dakota Digital

Media contact: Rebecca Appleton

Email: Rebecca@dakotadigital.co.uk

Tel: 01623 428996

Tel US: 1 917-720-3025