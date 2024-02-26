Fusionex Unveils Groundbreaking Initiative to Revolutionize Malaysia’s Palm Oil Industry through AI and Industry 4.0 Technology

Fusionex, a distinguished and multi-award-winning intelligent technology provider, is set to transform Malaysia’s palm oil industry through cutting-edge technology. In collaboration with the Malaysian Oil Scientists’ and Technologists’ Association (MOSTA), Fusionex launched the ‘Smart Milling Workshop via IR 4.0’ under the theme ‘The Future of Palm Oil Industry – Revolutionizing Mill Operations and Widening Markets’.

The initiative is a testament to Fusionex steadfast commitment to revolutionize Malaysia’s palm oil sector through innovative, transformative technology. The ‘Smart Milling Workshop via IR 4.0’ is one of several initiatives by Fusionex, showcasing Industry Revolution 4.0 (IR 4.0) technologies to propel Malaysia’s palm oil industry forward by fostering innovation and continuous intelligence.

The workshop served as a dynamic platform for business owners, operations personnel, and technologists to exchange ideas, share experiences, and delve into the latest research and innovative palm oil technology. Fusionex, as a key player in the industry, presented powerful case studies and relevant techniques that have elevated industry standards. The session also facilitated discussions on challenges, issues, and the latest developments in the palm oil sector.

The event focused on future trends crucial for the palm oil industry to overcome existing and emerging challenges, particularly in the areas of technology deployment in plantations and smart mills, sustainability, and marketable products. Fusionex’s advanced technology sets new benchmarks for best practices in plantations, as well as the milling and processing of palm oil.

Participants gained insights from Fusionex subject matter experts who shared how cutting-edge technologies, including Industry 4.0, the Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Big Data Analytics, can significantly enhance business processes, optimize yield, improve overall quality, and increase productivity and profits.

The Minister of Primary Industries, YB Teresa Kok Suh Sim, graced the event and inaugurated the ‘Smart Milling Palm Oil Mill Immersion Programme.’ She congratulated Fusionex and MOSTA for their dedication to transforming Malaysia’s palm oil industry with advanced and result-oriented technology. The ‘Smart Milling Palm Oil Immersion Programme’ is a RM10,000 assessment program extended to event attendees to kick-start their digital transformation with Fusionex.

YB Teresa Kok Suh Sim emphasized, “Smart Milling will help palm oil mills modernize their operations and increase their productivity.” She added, “Such collaboration between Fusionex and MOSTA, especially through today’s workshop, is an essential step in uplifting the Malaysian palm oil industry for the future.”

Fusionex Ivan Teh, Founder & Group CEO of Fusionex, stated, “The ‘Smart Milling Workshop via IR 4.0’ aims to encourage collaboration among industry players, focusing on key issues and challenges in the palm oil industry. Fusionex is committed to working with partners such as MOSTA to create awareness and provide much-needed technology for the industry.”

Tan Sri Datuk Dr. Augustine Ong, President of MOSTA, present at the ‘Smart Milling Workshop via IR 4.0,’ elaborated, “This event with Fusionex brings together important stakeholders in the palm oil industry to collaborate and address sustainability issues. We are delighted to have Fusionex as a strong and supportive partner willing to share its experience with our member companies. I am sure the audience today gained insights useful for their businesses.”

About Fusionex

Fusionex is an established multi-award winning data technology provider specializing in Analytics, Big Data, IR 4.0, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence. Its offerings are focused on helping clients unlock value and derive insights from data. Featured on Forbes, Bloomberg, Gartner, IDC, Forrester, Edison and Huffington Post, Fusionex International is the largest Big Data Analytics company and market leader in ASEAN, bringing state-of-the-art, innovative and breakthrough data-driven platforms to its stable of clientele (including Fortune 500, FTSE companies, large conglomerates as well as a wide array of small and medium enterprises (SMEs)) that spans across the United States, Europe as well as Asia Pacific. Fusionex International is also an MDEC GAIN company as well as an MGS recipient.

Gartner’s 2018 report on Modern Analytics and Business Intelligence shortlisted and commended Fusionex data technology platform. In addition, Fusionex International has been as identified as a Major Player in IDC’s MarketScape Report for Big Data & Analytics. Fusionex International is the only ASEAN-based company to be featured in both reports, cementing its credentials in the data technology market for this region.

For more info about Fusionex, please visit https://www.fusionexnews.com/ or https://www.fusionexvideos.com/