Navigating the Maze of Personal Injury Claims: Choosing the Right Attorney for Your Case in Missouri

There are more than 300k personal injury claims each year, with around 40,000 car accident-related fatalities, as well as 173k deaths from unintentional injuries. If you have suffered an injury in Missouri due to someone else’s negligence, you will need the help of a personal injury lawyer to get the compensation you deserve. However, not all attorneys are created equal. When you’re searching for legal representation after an accident or injury, it’s important to find someone who has the right skills and qualifications. Here’s what to look for in a good injury attorney.

Experience Handling Your Type of Case

One of the most important things to consider is whether the lawyer has extensive experience handling cases similar to yours. Personal injury law in Missouri encompasses many types of accidents and injuries, from car crashes to medical malpractice to slip and falls. You’ll want to find someone who focuses specifically on the area of law that applies to your situation. An experienced lawyer will understand the unique legal issues and challenges involved in winning compensation in your type of case.

Resources to Build a Strong Case

Proving liability and damages takes significant time and resources, which is why having a lawyer with substantial financial resources is key. Top personal injury law firms will have teams of legal professionals, including support staff, investigators, and medical experts, who can help gather evidence, interview witnesses, demonstrate negligence, and calculate losses. This level of expertise and manpower is difficult for solo practitioners or small firms to match.

Reputation for Taking Cases to Trial

Many personal injury cases in Missouri settle out of court, but you need an attorney who isn’t afraid to take your case to trial if it comes to that. According to St. Louis personal injury lawyer Schultz Myers, the best injury lawyers have reputations for being aggressive advocates who won’t hesitate to litigate if they can’t secure a just settlement offer, although only 3-4 percent of cases end up in court. An attorney who is known to fight hard for clients in court will have more leverage in settlement negotiations as well.

Understanding of Insurance Company Tactics

In personal injury cases, settlements must be approved by insurance companies, so having legal counsel who knows how to successfully negotiate these bureaucracies is invaluable. An attorney well-versed in insurance company approaches and common settlement tactics will know what arguments and evidence will lead to fair compensation for your losses. Don’t let an insurance adjuster take advantage of you – hire legal representation to handle those negotiations.

Communication and Responsiveness

Hiring a personal injury attorney in Missouri means putting your future in someone else’s hands, to a large extent. You need an advocate who will hear your concerns, answer your questions, and keep you updated every step of the way. Look for reviews, testimonials, or feedback from former clients that praise a lawyer’s communication style. Responsiveness is also key – you need counsel who promptly returns calls and emails so you get the support you need.

The aftermath of an injury can be complex and stressful. However, having the right law firm representing your unique situation can make all the difference in obtaining a positive legal outcome. Use these tips to find caring, dedicated, and experienced counsel who can help get you the money you need to heal and move forward after an accident that wasn’t your fault.