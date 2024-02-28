Immigrant’s Guide to Pursuing a Job in the US

Historically, the United States has been perceived as “the land of vast opportunities” because the American culture encourages all people to cultivate and advance their expertise to its greatest possible potential. If you aren’t a US citizen, yet you’re hoping to seek economic advancement in America, this guide will help you understand how to pursue work opportunities in the United States.

If you haven’t already obtained a visa that entitles you to work in the United States, you’ll want to make that your top priority. According to Social Security Administration officials, the following types of visas enable immigrants to legally undertake compensated opportunities within the country:

Visas for Treaty Investors and Traders

The United States maintains favorable trading relationships with many other countries including Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, Mexico, and many others. The governing bodies have negotiated mutually agreeable treaties that allow foreign investors and traders to be physically present in the USA. Typically, executives and investors whose enterprises involve substantial investments qualify for these E1 or E2 visa types.

According to the US State Department, to qualify for this type of visa, you must have citizenship in a country where the USA maintains a treaty agreement. Furthermore, your business won’t qualify unless large sums of money are actively committed. The endeavor should be expected to make a consequential economic impact within the United States. People who successfully obtain these types of visas typically work in a supervisory capacity for companies that conduct business in high-value sectors such as banking, insurance, communications, transportation, or tourism.

Student Visas

Academic students who are enrolled in a USA-based academic institution such as a college, seminary or university may qualify for an F-1 student visa. This visa type also allows its bearers to work in the USA.

Temporary Worker Visas

There are multiple visa types for temporary workers:

If you’re a fashion model or degree holder, and you’re doing a job that requires in-depth, specialized, high-demand skills or knowledge, you might qualify for an H-1B visa.

If you’re a credentialed practicing nurse, you may qualify for an H-1C visa. This visa type entitles you to work in a location within that United States that officials have designated as a “Health Professional Shortage Area” for a duration of no longer than three years.

If you’re a farmer, and you want to pursue seasonally available agricultural work in the USA, you might qualify for a H-2A visa in cases where there are shortages of qualified farm workers who are US citizens.

Visas for News Media Professionals

If you’re a news reporter or journalist working for an established print, film, or media company, and you are hoping to temporarily come to the USA to gather information for news reporting, you might qualify for an I visa.

NAFTA Professionals

If you’re a citizen of Mexico or Canada, you may qualify for a TC or TN visa under the provisions negotiated in the NAFTA treaty. NAFTA professionals typically work in roles as accountants, teachers, attorneys, engineers, pharmacists, or scientists.

Help Is Available to Aspiring Immigrants

Thousands of immigrants coming to the US each year to seek opportunities. In Los Angeles alone there are more than 1.1 million Mexican immigrants, many pursuing work in industries from educational and health care services, construction to finance and real estate careers. These workers play a vital role in our economy. If you are an immigrant seeking work in the US and aren’t sure which visa is best suited to your unique situation, or you need help with obtaining the correct visa, it’s advisable to consult a licensed immigration attorney in the United States. Your attorney will help you navigate your way through the established system; this is a straightforward approach to legally securing the paperwork you need for working in the United States.

Although there are many other considerations to keep in mind when you’re hoping to immigrate to the United States, this is the most important information to be aware of when ensuring you’ll be able to obtain work.