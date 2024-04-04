NEW UFO DOC ON TUBI STATES THAT FACTIONS IN US GOVERNMENT & MILITARY BELIEVER THAT UFOS ARE DEMONIC

THE PARANORMAL UFO CONNECTION – A NEW MOVIE OUT NOW ON TUBI

A new documentary now streaming in Tubi explores the paranormal aspect of UFOs. Nick Pope who used to head the UK’s UFO Desk for the UK Government states that there are currently elements in both the US and UK governments that believe that there is a demonic element to UFOS and for this reason they should be left alone. He says:

Nick Pope:

“they get this, in a large part, from a passage in the Bible in the book of Ephesians, which talks about Satan in terms of being, “The prince of the power of the air.” And this faction, through that and maybe some other things too, have convinced themselves that this or some of this may be demonic, and therefore they say that you shouldn’t engage with it, you shouldn’t study it, because that feeds it energy.”

He also adds that Luis Elizondo who used to head the US governments AATIP programme into UFOS was told to leave it alone by a senior Pentagon and official

and to go and “read your bible.”

The film also interviews renowned US Harvard Scientist Prof. Avi Loeb who suggests that extra terrestrials may be hiding in extra dimensions of reality that we have yet to discover. He adds:

“If another civilization like ours existed billions of years ago, they had much more time to develop their science and technology.

It is possible that they would be able to figure out if there are extra spatial dimensions and take advantage of them, using quantum gravity engineers. What that means is that if their technology is able to reach our doorstep, we would be at awe, because it would represent something we don’t possess, we don’t understand. Just like a cave dweller coming to a city like London or New York, and seeing all the technological gadgets there. There would be a sense of religious awe and we wouldn’t fully understand what we are looking at.”

The film is written and directed by award winning film-maker Mark Christopher Lee whose last film God Vs Al gained critical acclaim and is set to have screening in May at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in France.

Watch trailer here: