Chris Day Appointed CEO of ScalePad

ScalePad is proud to welcome Chris Day as its new Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Dan Wensley. The company also announced that Mike Walsh, an experienced MSP industry leader, will become ScalePad’s new Chief Product Officer. This change in leadership signals a new era for ScalePad, with an emphasis on product-led innovation and growth.

Chris Day, a co-founder of ScalePad, formerly known as Warranty Master, shared his excitement for the role. “It is with heartfelt gratitude that I step into this role,” said Day. “Dan has led ScalePad to 10X growth during his five-year tenure—an achievement beyond our wildest dreams. My commitment now is to equip our Partners with best-in-class products that empower them to deliver the ultimate client experience.”

During Dan Wensley’s time at the helm, ScalePad grew exponentially, with 240 employees and more than 12,000 Partners worldwide. “Dan’s tenure has been marked by achievements well beyond what we imagined,” said Day. “Starting with just 25 employees and one SaaS product, Dan led ScalePad through a successful rebrand, five acquisitions, and its rise to a multi-product industry leader. I’m thrilled that he’ll continue to serve as a strategic advisor to ScalePad.”

Joe Markert, CEO of Transformative IT and long-time Partner, praised Chris Day’s leadership. “I’ve known Chris as a thought leader in our space since before my company joined Warranty Master in 2015,” said Markert. “With Chris now at the helm, I’ve never been more enthusiastic about the future of ScalePad and what it means for all Partners.”

Mike Walsh, who has been appointed as Chief Product Officer, brings a wealth of technical expertise to the role. He also shares a unique connection with Chris Day, having written the first line of code for one of Day’s previous products, IT Glue. “I’m proud to lead such an innovative team,” said Walsh. “With the upcoming launch of ScalePad Hub/OS, we’re introducing the MSP industry’s first open, integrated ecosystem. This platform will enhance productivity through smart workflows and seamless integration with third-party tools.”

With Chris Day and Mike Walsh stepping into these key roles, ScalePad remains committed to innovation and excellence, ready to lead the MSP industry forward.