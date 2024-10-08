Fibabanka Raises USD 150 Million in Successful AT1 Issuance

Türkiye’s Fibabanka has successfully secured USD 150 million in Additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital after a well-received bond issuance that attracted significant interest from global investors. Citibank and Standard Chartered Bank acted as Joint Global Coordinators and Bookrunners, with Emirates NBD joining as a Joint Bookrunner.

The bank confirmed that it had raised USD 150 million through an AT1 bond offering, with a yield of 10.25%. The Basel III-compliant PNC5.5 AT1 Fixed Rate Resettable Reg S Only Offering, managed by Citi, Standard Chartered, and Emirates NBD, was three times oversubscribed.

Ömer Mert, General Manager and Board Member of Fibabanka, commented on the success of the issuance: “We are very proud to have led the first-ever public sub-benchmark AT1 offering out of Türkiye. The high level of interest from international investors, driven by our strong financial performance and strategic vision, clearly reflects the confidence investors have in both Fibabanka and the wider Turkish banking sector.”

Positive Global Sentiment on Turkish Economy

Mert added that this bond offering reinforces both Fibabanka’s capital structure and international confidence in Türkiye’s economy. “This issuance not only strengthens our bank’s capital structure but also underscores the positive sentiment towards the Turkish economy on the global stage. We intend to continue to grow in both domestic and international markets, supported by our innovative product offerings and strong digital infrastructure,” he said.

Fibabanka’s successful AT1 issuance reflects its strong positioning in global capital markets and highlights the growing role of Türkiye in international financial sectors. The high investor demand also underscores the importance of foreign capital to Türkiye’s economic development.