Türkiye’s first social gastronomy-focused summit takes place in Adana

Adana hosted Türkiye’s first agriculture summit focused on social gastronomy in October, marking a key event within the 8th International Taste of Adana Festival. Organised with support from the Adana Governor’s Office and the Social Gastronomy Movement (SGM), based in Switzerland, the summit addressed essential topics such as food sustainability, local farming, soil health, irrigation, and the environmental effects of agriculture. The event drew participants from across the globe, including chefs, farmers, and entrepreneurs from countries like Switzerland, the Netherlands, Mexico, the USA, and the Philippines.

The event was coordinated by Chef Ebru Baybara Demir, the first Turkish chef to win the prestigious 2023 Basque Culinary World Prize and a Global Food Hero according to the UNFAO. She facilitated exchanges between international experts and Çukurova’s local farmers and entrepreneurs, focusing on solutions for adapting agriculture to an ever-evolving world.

A highlight was the Universal Plate initiative, an SGM project launched simultaneously in 40 countries. To mark World Food Day, meals were prepared and distributed to 2,500 people in Adana, joining efforts around the world to ensure access to healthy, nutritious food.

Bringing together food sustainability leaders

“Our goal with this summit is to unite the key drivers of food sustainability—farmers, chefs, scientists, and community leaders—around a common vision. By working with the Social Gastronomy Movement, we are showing that food, agriculture, and social impact are all deeply intertwined,” said Ebru Baybara Demir. “I believe this summit will become a model for future collaborations aimed at holistic solutions for soil health, food security, and sustainable development.”

The summit, themed “Taste of the Soil,” attracted a diverse array of participants, from local farmers to international experts, alongside representatives of ministries, local governments, and students from agricultural faculties. Its goal was to discuss new strategies for tackling agricultural challenges.

Discussions emphasised the importance of soil health for sustainable agriculture, with the Çukurova region—a land renowned for its fertile soils—showcased as a potential model for sustainable practices that could be applied globally. Efficient water use and irrigation systems were also key areas of focus, particularly in light of climate change, as experts pointed to the need for water conservation to maintain crop yields.

Nicola Gryczka, SGM’s co-founder, stated, “Sustainability in food extends beyond just farming and cooking; it is about creating a whole ecosystem where each person plays a vital role, from the field to the table. Through collaboration, education, diversity, and solidarity, we can build food systems that are more resilient and inclusive.” He added, “Adana’s Agriculture Summit is only the beginning. We hope this collaboration will help build a more inclusive and sustainable future for food, laying the groundwork for future initiatives.”

Regional insights and the path ahead

Local leaders also emphasised the importance of the summit for the region and its wider agricultural future. Adana’s Governor, Yavuz Selim Köşger, noted, “Adana’s diverse agricultural output showcases our fertile soil. Ensuring safe, accessible food through a seamless chain from soil to fork remains our top priority.”

Adana’s Mayor, Zeydan Karalar, highlighted the region’s agricultural strengths: “Adana has one of the most fertile plains in the world, nourished by its rivers. As climate change creates additional challenges, it’s essential to protect and maximise our lands. Every crop must retain its value, and we are committed to ensuring that.”

For more details on the summit and its initiatives, visit the Taste of Adana Festival's website.

