Set against the iconic Hockenheimring in Germany, Avantra—a global leader in AI-powered SAP operations automation—revealed its latest and most ambitious advancements at the 2024 Global Summit. The event featured the launch of Avantra AIR, an advanced AI copilot for SAP operations, along with the announcement of Avantra 25, the upcoming enhanced version of its well-regarded AIOps platform.

“As the demands on IT operations teams continue to grow, our mission is to empower them to work smarter, not harder,” said John Appleby, CEO of Avantra. “With Avantra AIR and the upcoming Avantra 25, we’re giving our customers a competitive edge, enabling them to automate the routine and focus on innovations that drive their business forward.”

Changing Gears Across SAP Operations with Avantra AIR

At the heart of the company’s latest innovation is Avantra AIR, an AI copilot that redefines the possibilities of automation for SAP environments. Designed to act as an autonomous assistant, Avantra AIR leverages over 20 virtual agents to monitor, detect, and address system issues proactively. From real-time performance analysis to automatic alert generation and resolution through platforms like ServiceNow, Avantra AIR minimizes downtime and empowers IT teams with actionable insights.

“The complexity of modern SAP environments calls for an intelligent, responsive system,” said Andreas Vermeulen, Head of AI at Avantra. “Avantra AIR provides just that – a system that can think critically about what it is seeing and respond autonomously, delivering support that goes beyond human capabilities.”

Key features of Avantra AIR include in-depth root cause analysis, preventive maintenance recommendations, and executive summaries, allowing teams to stay focused on strategic goals rather than firefighting day-to-day issues.

Powering Forward With Avantra 25

One of the most anticipated events at every Avantra Summit is undoubtedly the product showcase of the latest platform release. This year, customers and prospects were able to preview Avantra 25, the latest upgrade to the AIOps platform, set for release on 27 November 2024. Building on the foundation of Avantra 24, which enhanced automation capabilities, Avantra 25 introduces robust cloud integration, tailored specifically to support hybrid and cloud-native SAP systems.

“At Avantra, we’re committed to staying ahead of the curve, particularly when it comes to cloud integration,” said Bernd Engist, Chief Technology Officer at Avantra. “Avantra 25 offers the flexibility, security, and scalability needed to support today’s dynamic cloud environments, ensuring seamless integration across on-premise, public, and private cloud infrastructures.”

Key Features of Avantra 25 Include:

S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition Support: Automatic deployment of standard checks, enhanced remote monitoring, real-time and daily system diagnostics, specifically in the security space.

Business Technology Platform (BTP) Integration: New managed objects for automated setup of global accounts, sub accounts, and cloud foundry deployed applications, which offer real-time and daily monitoring of costs, quotas, security, and application runnability. New automation workflows for management of quotas and start/stop of applications.

Customizable Ansible Integration: Enhanced for ease of deployment and operational consistency, allowing users to create and run Ansible playbooks, offering enterprise grade source code control and deep integration of Avantra managed objects to Ansible inventories

Avantra Customers On Track For Success

With the launch of Avantra AIR and the upcoming release of Avantra 25, Avantra underscores the platform’s role as a trusted partner for SAP automation, offering scalable, innovative solutions that meet the demands of the modern enterprise.