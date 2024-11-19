In just 11 months, over 100,000 aspiring entrepreneurs have used Venture Planner, an AI-driven platform, to take their first steps toward building a business. The platform, now active in 22 countries and across 74 industries, offers practical and tailored tools to help users turn their ideas into actionable business plans.

Founded by Alex Clansey and Nicola McKenzie, Venture Planner continues to play a critical role in breaking down common barriers to business ownership. Recent Venture Planner research found that 97% of UK entrepreneurs encounter obstacles in starting up a business, with nearly eight-in-ten (78%) open to using AI for guidance. The platform steps in to address these challenges, providing budding business owners with the insights and resources needed to bring their ideas to fruition.

The platform’s unique ability to support diverse industries, from clothing stores and bakeries to software companies and farms, reflects the widespread need for accessible planning tools among new entrepreneurs worldwide.

Reflecting on the milestone, Alex Clansey, CEO of Venture Planner, commented: “Reaching 100,000 users shows just how many people are looking for guidance to turn their business ideas into reality. There are countless barriers that hold aspiring entrepreneurs back, from knowing where to start to understanding the steps needed to build a solid foundation. Venture Planner is about more than just planning, it’s about empowering users with an actionable approach that challenges them to think through their vision and take those critical first steps. It’s been inspiring to see such a range of businesses come to life, and we look forward to helping even more people pursue their goals in the coming year.”