Argos and Primark have emerged as the UK’s most popular online fashion brands, with both achieving an impressive 94% brand awareness among UK residents.

In a recent survey conducted by Nokyc.com, the results showed that these regional brands outperform even well-established global names like H&M and Zara in terms of popularity in the UK fashion e-commerce space.

Argos Limited, a British retailer owned by Sainsbury’s, primarily operates within the UK, while Primark, an Irish brand, has a strong presence across multiple European countries and the United States. Despite being international, both Argos and Primark have resonated deeply with UK consumers, securing top spots in brand recognition.

Next on the list are Marks & Spencer and Next, both with a brand awareness of 93% in the survey. Both are British companies with their headquarters in England, and both have a worldwide presence.

H&M and JD Spots are next on the table, with brand awareness of 92%. H&M is a globally popular brand from Sweden which makes it the most popular fashion brand based out of the British Isles on the list. JD Sports is a UK-based sports fashion brand with a worldwide presence.

John Lewis (UK) is next at 89%, followed by River Island (UK) with 88% brand awareness on the survey. Zara (Spain) is only known to 86% of the UK residents as per the survey results.

The next brands in the bottom half of the list are Debenhams (85%), ASOS (83%), Very (82%), Boohoo (81%), SHEIN (80%), Temu (80%), and PrettyLittleThing (70%).

Out of these brands, Debenhams, ASOS, Very, Boohoo, and PrettyLittleThing are all based/headquartered in the UK. SHEIN has Chinese origins, but it is currently headquartered in Singapore, while Temu is based in China.

The bottom of the list is completed by M and M Direct (UK) and Zalando (Germany), with brand awareness of 51% and 40%, respectively.