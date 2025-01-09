PEXA, the leader in digital property exchange solutions, has appointed Nitesh Thadani as its new UK Chief Technology Officer. With over 20 years of experience in fintech, SaaS, and the UK mortgage industry, Thadani will play a crucial role in advancing the technology platform and driving innovation in property transactions for 2025 and beyond.

Thadani has worked with some of the UK’s largest lenders, including NatWest and Nationwide, leading successful integrations that enhanced the property transaction process. His career spans global organizations across the UK, US, India, and Australia, with previous roles at Mojo Mortgages, ThoughtWorks, Barclays, McKinsey, and Smartr365.

Thadani will leverage his expertise to further the companies mission of transforming property transactions through cutting-edge digital solutions.

Reporting into UK Chief Executive Officer Joe Pepper as part of the UK Executive Leadership Team, Thadani will join the business towards the end of January.

Joe Pepper, UK Chief Executive Officer of PEXA, commented: “It is with great pleasure that I welcome Nitesh to PEXA. 2024 was a momentous year for the UK business, and Nitesh will play a critical role in our ongoing success this year. He will lead on our technology roadmap as we continue to onboard and integrate lenders to the PEXA platform, develop our proposition, and work towards rolling out our Sale and Purchase offering. His expertise, skillset and track record of leading data-driven transformation will be invaluable.”

Nitesh Thadani added: “From open banking to embedded finance, I have had the privilege of witnessing the transformative impact technology can have for businesses and the sectors they operate in first hand, and PEXA has taken great strides to unlock its potential for the mortgage market. I am excited to play a role in delivering the technology that will enable it to streamline the UK’s remortgaging and homebuying process.”

The addition of Thadani to the UK Executive Leadership Team caps a year of significant progress for PEXA. In October, Metro Bank announced plans to work with PEXA to help improve its customers’ remortgage journey, with a strategic partnership with NatWest announced earlier in the year. This follows the prior onboarding of Hinckley and Rugby Building Society and Shawbrook Bank onto the PEXA platform. 2024 also saw PEXA launch the Future Property Transactions Group, a new pilot working group to drive collaboration between key property market stakeholders.