With the rise of mental health tips on social media, the quality and credibility of advice can often leave individuals feeling uncertain. Enter Mind Friend—a dedicated platform providing reliable, professional-backed mental health support.

All content on Mind Friend is created and reviewed by licensed psychologists, psychiatrists, and therapists, ensuring guidance is research-based and trustworthy. This science-driven approach offers users a dependable space to explore mental health topics and access credible, professional support.

For those seeking clarity and trusted insights in a crowded digital world, Mind Friend stands out as a beacon of reliability and care.

”We believe everyone deserves access to clear, accurate, and helpful information about mental health,” said Maytha Bint Maktoum, the psychologist and mental health advocate behind Mind Friend. “I started Mind Friend to create a safe, trusted space where people can confidently learn about mental health through accurate, research-backed information, guided by professionals who are here to help.”

Mind Friend’s mission is to connect the world of professional psychology with the way we consume information online. Using films, documentaries, and friendly, easy-to-understand social media content, Mind Friend shares essential lessons about mental health in an approachable and engaging way.

At Mind Friend, the mission is simple:

Educate: Offer research-backed, reliable mental health information to help people make informed decisions.

Empower: Support individuals in their mental health journeys with tools and knowledge from experts.

Create a Community: Build an inclusive, understanding space for open conversations about mental health.

Founded by Maytha Bint Maktoum, Mind Friend is a reflection of her passion for mental health and her dedication to making resources accessible to everyone. As a psychologist, philanthropist, and advocate, Maytha is deeply committed to supporting mental well-being, protecting the psychosocial environment, and promoting environmental preservation and animal welfare.

Mind Friend embodies her mission to create meaningful change by connecting people with trusted, professional guidance in a way that feels approachable and supportive.