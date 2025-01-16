Bruton Knowles’ National Public Sector Valuation Team is celebrating significant growth over the past year, fueled by new contract wins and renewals with public sector organisations across the UK.

In recent months, the team has secured high-profile tenders with Ceredigion County Council, Cambridgeshire County Council, Pembrokeshire County Council, Southampton City Council, South Oxfordshire & Vale of White Horse District Councils, Buckinghamshire Fire & Rescue, and Stratford-on-Avon District Council.

Further demonstrating their momentum, the team has renewed contracts with West Sussex County Council, East Sussex County Council, Cambridge City Council, Nuneaton & Bedworth Borough Council, and Northumberland County Council.

Notably, the team has also been appointed to provide valuation advice to Natural Resources Wales, managing 18 freehold assets during the current financial year. This prominent partnership underscores Bruton Knowles’ reputation as a trusted advisor to public sector organisations.

Helen McLeod-Baikie, Head of the National Public Sector Valuation Team comments: “Securing these contracts is a testament to the team’s expertise and dedication. After a challenging period, it’s rewarding to see the hard work translate into tangible success. The contracts we’ve secured and renewed reflect the trust public sector organisations place in us to deliver consistent, regulation-compliant valuation services.”

Since joining Bruton Knowles in 2023, Helen has spearheaded substantial investments in team development, focusing on enhancing expertise and skills across the National Public Sector Valuation Team. This commitment has not only driven contract wins but also elevated client satisfaction rates to an all-time high.

Recent client surveys highlight the team’s excellence, with 75% of clients reporting they were pleased or extremely happy with the delivery of their contracts. Feedback from Avon Fire & Rescue, which awarded Bruton Knowles a five-year contract earlier this year, praised the team as “great, very knowledgeable, communicated promptly and accurately, and able to simplify complex matters for those with less experience.”

Moreover, 100% of clients surveyed expressed they were very or exceptionally happy with the team’s knowledge of the CIPFA Code and other relevant standards. This proficiency ensures consistent, compliant valuation practices across all engagements. Helen has further demonstrated leadership in this area by collaborating with CIPFA to deliver the Certificate in Asset Valuation course, equipping participants with essential tools for local authority asset valuations.

