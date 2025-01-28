As AI-driven identity fraud continues to rise, a recent report from Signicat, The Battle Against AI-Driven Identity Fraud, highlights a concerning disparity between awareness and action. The study shows that while over 76% of fraud decision-makers acknowledge the growing threat posed by AI in fraud, only 22% of organisations have begun implementing AI-powered fraud prevention strategies. This inaction puts companies at heightened risk as fraud techniques become more advanced heading into 2025.

The report, based on a survey of more than 1,200 fraud decision-makers from banks, fintechs, payment providers, and insurance companies across Europe, underscores a troubling gap. While awareness of the threat is high, many organisations are slow to adopt the tools and technologies needed to combat the escalating risks of AI-driven fraud effectively.

The Awareness-Action Disconnect

The report highlights that organisations are aware of the problem but struggle to implement the necessary defences due to:

Lack of expertise : 76% of fraud decision-makers cite inadequate skills as a major barrier.

: 76% of fraud decision-makers cite inadequate skills as a major barrier. Lack of time : 74% admit that they do not have the time to address the problem with the urgency it requires.

: 74% admit that they do not have the time to address the problem with the urgency it requires. Budget Shortfalls: 76% report insufficient funding to deploy robust fraud prevention technologies.

‘Despite the alarming rise in AI-driven identity fraud techniques like deepfakes, most organisations are stuck in the planning phase,’ states Pinar Alpay, Chief Product & Marketing Officer at Signicat. ‘The gap between awareness and action is widening, creating a ticking time bomb, especially for the financial sector and other regulated industries’.

2025: The Year of AI Identity Fraud Evolution

As organisations face the challenges of 2025, the report warns that fraudsters are set to leverage AI to unprecedented levels, combining scale with sophistication. Deepfake attacks, which have grown by 2137% over the past three years according to Signicat’s data, are just one example of how rapidly AI-driven fraud techniques are advancing.

To stay ahead of fraudsters, companies must act swiftly by:

Prioritise multi-layered defence approach: From early risk assessment to robust identity verification and authentication tools combined with data enrichment to ongoing monitoring for a comprehensive approach covering the primary vulnerable fronts.

From early risk assessment to robust identity verification and authentication tools combined with data enrichment to ongoing monitoring for a comprehensive approach covering the primary vulnerable fronts. Investing in AI-driven fraud prevention: Technologies like Signicat’s VideoID provide real-time fraud detection, including detection of document tampering and impersonation including deepfakes, fighting AI with AI.

Building in-house awareness and partnering with trusted vendors: A proactive approach to staff training and external collaboration is key to managing this evolving threat landscape.

A Call to Action: Combating AI Fraud with AI Defences

‘Just as our industry is constantly updating and preparing for new challenges, companies must do the same. Relying on obsolete solutions is the opposite of what’s needed. Organisations must invest in new technologies that enable AI-based fraud detection. According to our own data, deepfake attacks only accounted for 0.1% of all fraud attempts we detected three years ago, but today they represent around 6.5%, which is an increase of 2137% in the last three years’, adds Pinar Alpay.