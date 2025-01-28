Leading health club brand, Total Fitness, is excited to announce a landmark partnership with DRAX, a globally recognized fitness equipment supplier, to significantly enhance its members’ cardio experiences. This collaboration will see an investment of over £500,000 in state-of-the-art cardio equipment, including new cross trainers, upright bikes, and recumbent bikes, which will be rolled out across all 15 Total Fitness clubs.

The highlight of this upgrade is the introduction of the innovative ‘My Mountain’ machine, a unique combination of a treadmill and stair climber that is sure to excite gym-goers looking for an intense, all-in-one workout.

This partnership with DRAX marks Total Fitness as the first UK health club to offer this premium fitness equipment, further solidifying its commitment to delivering the best workout experience for its members.

The partnership reflects Total Fitness’ ongoing investment in enhancing its gyms, offering members a more diverse, reliable, and advanced selection of cardio equipment to meet the growing demand for high-quality workout experiences.

With a strong presence in Australia and Asia, DRax is renowned for its innovative and reliable equipment that meets the demands of high-usage gym environments. Their introduction to the UK market through this partnership reflects Total Fitness’ commitment to investing in quality, innovation, and member satisfaction.

To ensure members have a seamless, reliable workout, this upgrade is part of Total Fitness’ ongoing mission to achieve the right balance between volume and variety of equipment in their health clubs. With a vast gym space, Total Fitness gyms are able to offer members an extensive selection of DRax equipment,, enabling members to enjoy diverse and engaging workouts that suit their goals and fitness levels.

The new DRax equipment will begin appearing in Total Fitness clubs in January, with installations continuing into February. Careful planning ensures minimal disruption to members, who will be able to start enjoying the new equipment as soon as it’s in place. Fitness coaches will be available to introduce members to the features and benefits of the new machines, including ‘My Mountain’.

My Mountain is a standout feature in the partnership between DRax and Total Fitness, an innovative machine that combines the benefits of a treadmill, and stair climber into a single, versatile piece of equipment. Total Fitness is the first gym to bring this equipment to the UK, showing its commitment to offering members the best possible workout.

With an incline range of -5% to 50%, the My Mountain allows users to simulate hiking, climbing, and other challenging yet low-impact activities. This makes it an ideal choice for members looking to push their limits while reducing the risk of strain or injury. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned athlete, My Mountain offers a tailored, effective workout.

Dean Zweck, Product Development Manager at Total Fitness, commented:

“Our collaboration with DRax marks an exciting new chapter for Total Fitness. In selecting our new equipment supplier, we focused on three core principles: volume, variety, and robustness. DRax’s equipment has a proven track record of reliability and performance in high-usage environments across Australia and Asia, and we are delighted to be the first to introduce it to the UK market.

“The addition of My Mountain is a game-changer for our members. Combining the best features of multiple machines, it delivers an unparalleled workout experience that is both challenging and accessible. This partnership underscores our commitment to providing members with cutting-edge equipment that supports their fitness goals and keeps their routines fresh and engaging.”

To ensure members receive the full benefits of the new equipment, all fitness teams will undergo comprehensive training conducted by DRax master trainers. This initiative is designed to support members in maximising their workouts and understanding the advanced features of the machines. Additionally, facilities teams are receiving technical training to ensure the equipment is continually well-maintained, reflecting Total Fitness’ dedication to quality and member satisfaction.

The new stair climbers boasts state-of-the-art technology to enhance the user experience. They are fitted with the latest 15.6-inch Full HD touch screens running on Android OS, providing an intuitive and engaging interface for users.

This latest investment is the first phase of Total Fitness’ broader strategy to continuously improve its facilities and offerings, ensuring that every member has access to the space and opportunities to achieve more than they thought possible, no matter their goal, life stage or starting point. The partnership with DRax aligns with Total Fitness’ ethos of championing variety and opportunity, from spacious gym floors with state-of-the-art equipment, over 70 classes per week to extensive pool areas and digital workouts.