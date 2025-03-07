A surge in AI-generated content is driving global consumers to demand clearer labeling and transparency from businesses, according to new research from RWS.

The study, which surveyed 5,000 consumers across 14 global markets, found that over 80% believe AI-generated content—spanning text, images, and video—should be explicitly identified. Additionally, 62% of respondents indicated that such transparency would enhance their trust in a brand.

These insights are part of RWS’s Unlocked 2025: Riding the AI Shockwave report, which explores consumer attitudes toward AI and how businesses are integrating AI into their global communications across North America, Europe, Africa, and Asia.

Building Trust Through Transparency

“While excitement around generative AI remains high, businesses face a mounting challenge – consumer trust,” said Vasagi Kothandapani, President, Enterprise Services at RWS. “Our research underscores that the long-term success of AI adoption depends on transparency, ethical implementation and the integration of human expertise to create high-quality, culturally relevant content.”

As businesses increasingly turn to AI-generated content, consumers are noticing the shift. The research found that 76% of consumers have already observed a rise in AI-enabled customer service chatbots.

While 71% of consumers recognize the benefits of AI in their day-to-day life, 82% of those who care about AI say they would have more trust if humans were involved in AI development. And a slightly higher proportion (84%) would have more trust in AI that demonstrates explainability – that is, AI which seeks to be transparent and understandable to humans.

AI Adoption in Regulated Industries

In regulated industries, the research also found that consumers have concerns about businesses that use AI, with 73% of consumers globally admitting discomfort with the use of AI in at least one of the legal, financial services or healthcare sectors.

Navigating AI with Transparency and Trust

Businesses need AI solutions that go beyond content generation, ensuring accuracy, cultural relevance, and real-world impact. With human-in-the-loop oversight, companies can reduce bias, enhance explainability and improve quality – all critical for industries where trust and compliance matter.

By prioritizing transparent and responsible AI, businesses can break barriers to understanding, build trust in technology and connect with their customers in ways that are smarter, safer and more impactful.