Sustainable BCorp developer Igloo Regeneration has unveiled an innovative rental housing model aimed at enhancing community diversity and accessibility across the country. With increasing demand for housing, the new model offers a blend of rental and ownership opportunities on the same site, promoting mixed-tenure environments that contribute to stronger, more inclusive neighborhoods.

Already implemented in regeneration projects in Leeds, Nottingham, and Glasgow, the new rental options will soon expand to other locations including Newcastle, Winchester, Sunderland, and Cornwall. This initiative supports Igloo’s ongoing mission to build sustainable, vibrant communities for all.

John Long, Executive Director at igloo Regeneration said: “We’ve always wanted more people to be able to live in an igloo home. Now, as part of Thriving Investments and Places for People, we’re able to create rental models to enable this to happen. It means that a wider variety of people can access an igloo quality, sustainable home, building more vibrant neighborhoods that welcome everyone. And, with more routes to market, it also means that we can build more homes, faster – extending our role in dealing with this country’s housing crisis.

“This initiative marks the beginning of a broader vision, as we plan to scale up with opportunities for third party investment and replicate the model across future igloo developments, ensuring that more communities benefit from the same opportunities for balanced and flexible living.”